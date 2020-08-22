Magnified Giving empowers students from nine NKY schools to give to charities of their choice















Students from nine Northern Kentucky Schools, joined by over 6,000 regional students among 90 different schools were challenged this past school year by a local non-profit Magnified Giving to give donations to causes they felt made a meaningful impact on the surrounding community.

Students announced which charity they had chosen.

Conner Middle School students granted $750 to Ethan’s Purpose, $350 to Renaissance Covington, $350 to World Affairs Council and $350 to the Yellow Ribbon Support Center. Ethan’s Purpose aims to raise awareness about the importance of good mental health and suicide prevention by supporting those in need and providing access to services that can help them. Renaissance Covington aims to amplify the vibrancy of Downtown Covington’s evolving community. World Affairs Council is the bridge that connects the world to one of America’s most vibrant regions of individuals and organizations. Through global education, international exchange, and cultural awareness initiatives, the council strengthens Cincinnati and Northern Kentucky’s international identity and engages individuals with foreign affairs.

Covington Latin students granted $1,000 to the Impact Autism Foundation and $500 to the Milestones Equestrian Achievement Program. The Impact Autism Foundation believes that the quality and quantity of care options for those with autism are horribly deficient, especially for adults. They seek to change that with the people and ideas to move beyond the status quo. The Milestones Equestrian Achievement Program is a therapeutic horsemanship program that presents opportunities for individuals with challenges to enhance their quality of life.

Dayton High School students granted $500 to the Freestore Food Bank, $500 to the Make A Wish Foundation, and $1,000 to the Milestones Equestrian Achievement Program. The Freestore Food Bank aims to improve lives by eliminating hunger in partnership with their community. Their vision is to create a hunger-free, healthy, and thriving community by providing nutritious food, connections to support services, and offering a pathway from crisis to stability. The Make A Wish Foundation aims to create life-changing wishes for children with critical illnesses. The Milestones Equestrian Achievement Program is a therapeutic horsemanship program that presents opportunities for individuals with challenges to enhance their quality of life.

Grant County High School students granted $1,500 to Lovesome Stables. Lovesome Stables aims to provide a therapeutic equestrian environment where individuals with life challenges or disabilities can develop critical life skills, self-respect, and reach their highest potential.

Grant County Middle School students granted $750 to the Larry H. Spears Foundation Free Kitchen. The Larry H. Spears Foundation Free Kitchen provides food for poor and underprivileged children in their area.

Holmes City Heights students granted $1,000 to the Baker Hunt Foundation. The Baker Hunt Foundation’s goal is to make art available to all by providing professional art instruction in a compelling learning environment for the enrichment of studies in the Arts and Humanities.

Holmes High School students granted $1,500 to Master Provisions. Master Provisions connects resources to needs. Through their distribution center, they provide resources to partner agencies who directly serve the community.

Holy Cross students granted $1,000 to St. Vincent DePaul NKY, $500 to Care Net Pregnancy Services of KNY, $705.62 to the Chip Terry Fund for First Responders, $500 to Emergency Shelter of NKY and $500 to New Life Furniture Bank. St. Vincent DePaul NKY aims to provide hope to those in need by joining together to grow spiritually by offering person-to-person service. Care Net Pregnancy is a Christ-centered organization existing to educate, support and empower people before, during, and after an unplanned pregnancy, while uplifting the sanctity of human life. The Chip Terry Fund for First Responders aims to provide educational, financial, and emotional support and counseling to police, fire, and other emergency personnel and their families, particularly those affected by PTSD and other occupational-related stress disorders. The Emergency Shelter of NKY aims to provide shelter and a variety of other services that can be life-changing in the winter and summer seasons. New Life Furniture Bank aims to deliver a missing piece to end the cycle to homelessness.

Newport High School students granted $1,500 to the Henry Hosea House. The Henry Hosea House provides food and nourishment to the bodies and souls of the men, women and children of the northern Kentucky/Cincinnati area.

The Northern Kentucky Cheerleading Coaches Association granted $1,000 to Master Provisions, $500 to the Chip Terry Fund for First Responders and $500 DCCH Center for Children and Families. Master Provisions connects resources to needs. Through their distribution center they provide resources to partner agencies who directly serve the community. The Chip Terry Fund for First Responders aims to provide educational, financial and emotional support and counseling to police, fire and other emergency personnel and their families, particularly those affected by PTSD and other occupational related stress disorders. The DCCH Center for Children and Families provides compassionate care and quality services to survivors of child abuse and their families. They offer several programs designed to bring families together for a happy and healthy future.

Simon Kenton students granted $1,000 to Master Provisions. Master Provisions connects resources to needs. Through their distribution center they provide resources to partner agencies who directly serve the community.



St. Henry High School students granted $900 to the Redwood School and Rehabilitation Center, $900 to InReturn and $950 to Lovesome Stables. The Redwood School and Rehabilitation Center aims to guide children and adults with severe and multiple disabilities to achieve independence and to reach their highest potential by providing enriching education, therapeutic and vocational services. InReturn aims to empower the lives of individuals who have suffered a neurological injury, disease or disorder by promoting independent living and personal success through job and life skills training. Lovesome Stables aims to provide a therapeutic equestrian environment where individuals with life challenges or disabilities can develop critical life skills, self-respect and reach their highest potential.

Summit View Academy students granted $1,000 to Protect 4 Paws. Protect 4 Paws is a no kill shelter that is dedicated to the long life of every animal they take in and aim to ensure that every animal finds the right owner.

The Magnified Giving program teaches and empowers young people to be lifelong philanthropists. At the beginning of the school year, the Lockland-based nonprofit organization gave the student groups money and challenged them to extensively research, debate, discuss and ultimately wisely invest into selected causes. Collectively, more than $154,606.46 was granted to 123 regional charities by 90 schools Magnified Giving participants for the 2019-2020 school year.

Founded by Roger Grein in 2008, the vision of Magnified Giving is for every high school student in America to learn and be inspired to be lifelong educated philanthropists. Starting with schools in the Greater Cincinnati area, now reaching schools all across Ohio and into Kentucky, the Lockland-based nonprofit organization has awarded over half a million dollars through student-awarded grants to local charities. The benefits of Magnified Giving go well beyond the immediate impact on regional causes. The program teaches students leadership and life skills and how to work together as a team toward a common goal. It introduces them to foundations, volunteer boards, and it touches students’ hearts in deep, long-lasting ways.