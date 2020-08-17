Lynn James: Mask required, it’s the law; enough said — but wear it and help keep businesses open















Mask required. I see that sign everywhere, most notably on the front of buses where the route number used to appear. Noticeable on almost every store you can go into, although some more “upscale” stores have chosen to hide it in smaller print as to not offend their shoppers, I presume.

Now our Gov. Beshear has extended that mandate for another 30 days. Don’t expect the mandate to stop after that. It will continue for months and months to come, and I believe will continue into 2021.

When I recently shopped at a clothing store with a friend, everyone was wearing masks, except for a woman leaving as we arrived. She must have forgotten or didn’t have one, but politely covered her mouth with her hand on her way out. However, no one wearing a mask skipped a beat with their shopping.

Face masks are being worn more these days due to businesses and government requiring them. Much more than when I started wearing one back in April.

If a business requires a mask, people may choose to take their “business” elsewhere, if they can find one who isn’t requiring a mask. If they can’t, well then, if their need is greater than the objection, the mask goes on. Sometimes not covering the nose though. Sometimes just around the chin. At least they are getting used to it.

But there is still strong objection by some to wear these masks. Among them are those who don’t want the government telling them what to do.

The objection of the government telling people what they can and can’t do is an old argument that is wearing thin. It was used during the seatbelt law days and lost. Do you remember those days when wearing seatbelts and even putting young children in carseats weren’t required?

In fact, the reasons for passing the seatbelt law were overwhelming. Back when it was an issue, I didn’t like the idea of a seatbelt law when it was being debated by our state. I don’t need the government trying to protect me from getting hurt in a car accident. I can make that decision on my own. Sound familiar?

However, I did agree there should be a seatbelt law for minor passengers in the car. If I’m dumb enough to not buckle my child or other children in the car to keep them safe, then I should be ticketed. The government should protect children from my neglect and ignorance.

I eventually changed my mind on objecting to the seatbelt law once the argument about the law helping the economy was made. Maybe that argument may help “face masks objectors” today.

It goes like this. If we wear our seatbelts, injuries from car accidents will be less severe, medical costs and death benefits paid by insurance companies will go down, and therefore, our insurance rates will be reduced. This helps the economy. That persuaded me to give up my objection to the state seatbelt law. Who was I to object to helping the economy?

Seems like most of those who object to being forced to wear face masks today are also the many who are concerned about the economy. If you wear a face mask when out in public… you ultimately help the economy for similar reasons as listed above including more businesses staying open and more people working.

A choice between civil liberties and a strong economy. Which “trumps” the other?

Notice, there’s no real concern about saving lives by wearing a mask in this argument. We don’t need to debate which lives we are willing to sacrifice for our civil liberty to walk around with faces fully exposed to the world.

There’s also no real acceptance of the contagiousness of the virus by some in this group. Some are still in the denial phase about the year 2020 being so extraordinarily out of normal. They believe the tsunami is over when it has barely just begun.

But if keeping businesses open is essential to bringing our economy back to normal, and if wearing face masks helps businesses stay open with even a slither of normalcy and the return of a better economy, isn’t that worth it to everyone?

Therefore, let’s all embrace “masking up” and accepting the circumstances we live in these days. So remember to buckle your seatbelt when you get in your car. Put your face mask on when you get out. You can still smile with your eyes to everyone you pass by. You made it safely to your destination and will now continue safely as you go about your business of the day.

Both actions – wearing a seatbelt and wearing a mask – save lives. And the life you save could be your own. If you can’t do it for your own safety and those around you, then remember this… you’re helping to protect our economy, seriously.

Lynn James is a lifelong resident of Northern Kentucky and has lived in Boone, Kenton, and Campbell counties. She enjoys living and observing real life with real people.