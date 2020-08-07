Louisville dismisses three men’s soccer players, suspends three others for team violations















By Stephen Williams

University of Louisville

Three members of the University of Louisville men’s soccer program have been dismissed from the team and three other team members have been suspended as a result of disciplinary measures related to events from last weekend.

The three players being dismissed have each had prior team violations and were primarily responsible for organizing a party on Saturday which led to the temporary shutdown of voluntary activities and preseason practice sessions for four Cardinal sports.

“I’m extremely disappointed in these young men and particularly with the three that have been dismissed,” said UofL men’s soccer head coach John Michael Hayden. “They have demonstrated with their actions now and previously that they do not echo the culture of this program. Our student-athletes are held to a high standard of conduct as representatives of our program and university.”

“I fully support John Michael’s decision,” said UofL director of athletics Vince Tyra. “It is clear that these student-athletes did not meet the code of conduct of the university or their team. Ignoring the safety protocols issued by federal, state and local officials, as well as the athletic department, is unacceptable and dangerous.

“Their history of actions are not in alignment with the values of this university and athletics department.”

The men’s soccer program is one of four UofL fall sports which has temporarily paused team-related activities, along with the Cardinals’ field hockey, volleyball and women’s soccer teams.

Several members on the four teams tested positive for the COVID-19 virus and multiple additional student-athletes are a part of the quarantine after contact tracing.