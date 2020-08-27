Learning Grove partners with Great Oaks Career Campuses to operate Early Learning Center















Families in the Sharonville area will have more options for high quality early care and education thanks to the new partnership of Learning Grove and Great Oaks Career Campuses.

Opening this October, Learning Grove will operate the Early Learning Center on the Scarlet Oaks Career Campus, serving infants through preschoolers. This program is open to the public and provides a unique partnership between the school district and the local educational nonprofit.

“As with all Learning Grove Early Learning Centers, we will be providing high quality, five star rated, educational support for young children and families but what makes this program even more exciting is the partnership we can build within the school,” said Learning Grove CEO, Shannon Starkey-Taylor. “With ever-growing need for early education teachers, we are hoping this program can be a model and recruitment tool for high school students interested in learning more about this vital field.”

Harry Snyder, President/CEO of Great Oaks Career Campuses said, “This new partnership with Learning Grove provides an important service for Great Oaks Career Campuses and the surrounding communities and gives our Early Childhood Education students additional experiential learning opportunities. It’s a win for local families and business, and a win for our students.”

This program will follow Learning Grove’s curriculum which is based on the developmental level of each child.

The curriculum promotes critical, creative and social and emotional thinking in children. Staff provide activities and social situations to better equip them for life. Children are encouraged to use language to verbalize their feelings, and they are guided by their teachers’ examples.

Teachers ask open-ended questions to encourage divergent thinking and positive, creative expression while fostering individuality and respecting various levels of development. High school students enrolled in Scarlet Oaks’ Early Childhood Education Program will have the ability to observe and learn this developmentally appropriate practice as part of their school day.

To learn more about this program, please visit Learning Grove’s website.

Great Oaks is a public career-technical school district serving 36 school districts in southwest Ohio.

Learning Grove is a non-profit that has been providing educational services in Northern Kentucky and Southwest Ohio for over 40 years as Children, Inc. and Cincinnati Early Learning Centers.