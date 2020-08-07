KYTC: Ramp and lane closures this weekend at Dixie Highway and at Buttermilk for interstate paving















The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet District 6 Office wants to notify the traveling public of upcoming ramp and lane closure needed for the I-71/75 Cut-in-the-Hill area pavement improvement project.

Sunday, Aug. 9 – Sunday, Aug. 16, weather permitting

Beginning at 10 p.m., the U.S. 25 (Dixie Highway) entrance ramp to I-71/75 northbound will be CLOSED for one week.

In addition, the left lane of I-71/75 northbound will be closed between U.S. 25 (Dixie Highway) and Kyles Lane. ​The two right lanes will be shifted to the right at the Dixie Highway exit. The closure is needed to that crews can safely remove and replace pavement sections in this area.

​Sunday, Aug 9​, until further notice

The left lane of I-71/75 northbound between Buttermilk Pike and the Brent Spence Bridge will be closed.

At 10 p.m., each night, the middle lane within the project area also will be closed, and traffic will be reduced to a single lane.

By 6 a.m., the following morning, the middle lane will reopen and two lanes of travel will be in place throughout the project area.

This traffic pattern is expected to remain in place several weeks so that crews can continue pavement treatment and other safety improvements within the project area. It is likely that crews will not work continuously in the same area during this time frame, but will move throughout the project area to complete work.

The pavement improvement project began June 15 on a four-mile section of Interstates 71/75, southbound and northbound, between MLK/12th Street (Exit 191) in Covington and the Fort Mitchell-Dixie Highway area (190.7 – 186.7 mileposts).

The majority of the project area will undergo a diamond grinding treatment. A high-friction surface treatment, which involves adding a layer of aggregates on the pavement, will be done on the southbound curve in Fort Mitchell and the northbound curve going down the Cut-in-the-Hill. The replacement of pavement slabs and repairing the damaged median barrier wall is also a part of the project.

The speed limit will be reduced from 55 MPH to 45 MPH in the project area. Double fines will be issued in the work zone.

The $7.9 million project has an October 2020 completion.

We encourage motorists, personal and commercial vehicles, to take extra precautions when traveling in this urban interstate area, especially during wet conditions.

