Kentucky Transportation Cabinet delays Richwood Road work because of weather until next weekend















The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet has announced that given the weather forecast and chance of rain throughout the weekend, the closure on Richwood Rd. has been rescheduled to next weekend.

KYTC has provided these details about the extensive project at Richwood Road:

Weather permitting, Richwood Road will be closed where it passes under the I-71/75 interchange on Friday, Aug. 7, at 8 p.m., through Monday, Aug. 10, at 5 a.m.

In order to allow for ongoing utility relocation, including the installation of underground water lines, the section of Richwood Rd. where it passes under the I-71/75 interchange will be closed the weekend of Aug. 7-10.

-Traffic exiting I-71/75 southbound at Richwood Rd. will be permitted to turn right and head west, but will not be permitted to make a left turn.

-Traffic exiting I-71/75 northbound at Richwood Rd. will be permitted to turn right and head east, but will not be permitted to make a left turn.

-Traffic on Richwood Rd. heading east will be able to access I-71/75 southbound, but will not be able to access I-71/75 northbound.

-Traffic on Richwood Rd. heading west will be able to access I-71/75 northbound, but will not be able to access I-71/75 southbound.

Work is expected to be completed, and the roadway will be reopened to traffic by 5 a.m., Monday morning.



RAMP CLOSURES SCHEDULED FOR NEXT WEEK



Tuesday, Aug. 4 – Friday, Aug. 7, weather permitting:



Each night, beginning at 10 p.m., the exit ramp from I-71/75 southbound to Richwood Rd. (KY 338) will be CLOSED. The ramp will reopen to traffic by 5 a.m., the following morning.



In addition, the westbound right lane of Richwood Rd. will be closed nightly from 10 p.m. – 5 a.m., at the I-75 bridge for approximately one-half mile.







PROJECT OVERVIEW



Major improvement work is taking place at the interchange of Richwood Rd. (KY 338) and I-71/75. Once the project is completed, three new traffic patterns will improve safety and ease congestion throughout the area.



–A double crossover diamond (DCD) interchange will be built at Richwood Rd. and I-71/75.

–A single point urban interchange (SPUI) will replace the current intersection at Richwood Rd. and Dixie Hwy. (US 25), which will allow Richwood Rd. traffic to pass under Dixie Hwy., while the traffic on Dixie Hwy. will move continuously via a bridge over Richwood Rd.

–A roundabout ﻿will be built at the intersection of Richwood Rd. and Triple Crown Blvd.



UP NEXT:

Looking ahead, there are several upcoming traffic changes that are expected to have a significant impact on traffic in the project area. Dates for these closures have not yet been confirmed. The KYTC will provide ongoing updates as each closure is scheduled.



The railroad crossing at Richwood Rd. and US 25 will be closed permanently. (Exact timing TBD; expected to be mid-late Aug.)

﻿

During construction, traffic will cross the railroad tracks at the intersection of Shorland Dr./Winning Colors Dr., where new traffic signals will be operational and timed to help ease congestion and support traffic flow through the intersection.



This closure is needed so that temporary railroad tracks can be built in the project area to allow for major intersection improvements at Richwood Rd. and US 25. KYTC’s project team is working closely with Norfolk Southern Railroad to coordinate these changes.



This traffic pattern is expected to be in place throughout the duration of our construction work, which is scheduled to continue through 2022. Once construction is completed, there will be a new railroad bridge, and vehicular traffic will move along Richwood Rd. under the bridge. This will eliminate travel delays caused by trains and will dramatically improve response times for emergency vehicles who have to reroute for passing trains.



The Old Lexington Pike railroad crossing just south of Richwood Rd. will be closed temporarily. (Exact timing TBD; expected to be mid-late Aug.)



All traffic, including residential and business traffic, will use Chambers Rd. to access US 25 and I-71/75. Temporary traffic signals will be installed at the intersection of Chambers Rd. and US 25 to help improve traffic flow.



This traffic pattern is expected to be in place throughout the duration of our construction work, which is scheduled to continue through 2022.



The center turn lane will be eliminated on US 25 between Duffel Ln. and Old Richwood Rd. (Exact timing TBD; expected to be mid-late Aug.)



Currently, there are three lanes of travel on this section of US 25 – two travel lanes and a center turn lane. The center turn lane will be eliminated, and two lanes of travel will remain in place.



This traffic pattern is expected to be in place for approximately one year.

See this website for more information about this $60 million project.