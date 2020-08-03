Kentucky Transportation Cabinet — an update on road projects in District 6; heads up on delays















The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet District 6 provide updates on the following projects in the area, alerting motorists to possible delays or lane closures:

CAMPBELL COUNTY, KENTUCKY – CLERMONT COUNTY, OHIO



• I-275 (Combs-Hehl Bridge) 73 – 71 mile-marker – ODOT has a pavement resurfacing and bridgework project planned for I-275 that includes bridge deck overlays and rehabs of four I-275 twin bridges at Four-Mile, Sutton Road, Kellogg Ave. and the Combs-Hehl. The project requires the following restrictions:



Monday through Thursday, Aug. 3 – 6:



Single and double-lane closures on I-275 West between Four Mile Road and the Kentucky side of the Combs Hehl Bridge nightly from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. the following day.



Tuesday through Friday, Aug. 4 – 7:

Single and double-lane closures on I-275 East between Four Mile Road and the Kentucky side of the Combs Hehl Bridge nightly from 8 p.m to 6 a.m. the following day.

The following restrictions will be in place for trucks entering Ohio from Kentucky:

· 10’ wide

· 75’ overall length

· Weight restriction of 120,000 lbs.

Motorists should be alert when entering the work zone. Lane closures are to shift traffic to the outside shoulder of west I-275 in preparation of a contraflow configuration that will begin near Sutton Road and end on the Kentucky side of the Combs-Hehl Bridge. The contraflow lane will remain in place until approximately late November. Click here for more information about this project.

KENTON – BOONE COUNTY



• I-275 Westbound (82.4 – 83.7/0 – 1.5 mile-marker) – A pavement rehab project from Dixie Highway to Mineola Pike is in progress. Please slow down to merge. Traffic has been shifted into Phase 2. Two lanes of travel are open on I-275 westbound, and the new pattern of traffic for the next phase of improvement work has been set. Traffic is using the two left lanes of travel from Turkeyfoot Road to Mineola Pike, while work continues on the right and outer lanes.



Friday, July 24 – Monday, Aug. 3, weather permitting:

• Beginning at 8 p.m., Friday, July 24, through Monday, Aug. 3, at 6 a.m., the right lane of I-275 westbound will be closed just west of the exit ramp to the I-71/75 interchange. Drivers exiting I-275 to I-75 should use the right lane. Through traffic on I-275 should use the left lane.



Nighttime lane closures that reduce traffic to a single lane may occur periodically. All work is weather dependent. For more information, visit DrivingNKYProgress



BOONE COUNTY



• I-75 SB (183 – 178 mile-marker) – An interstate rehabilitation project is in progress on I-75 in Boone County between the Kenton County Line (MP 183.08) and Mt. Zion Road (MP 178.02). The project will consist of an asphalt pavement rehabilitation/resurfacing and the addition of auxiliary lanes on I-75 in both directions from KY 536 (Mt. Zion Road) to US 42. The speed limit will be reduced by 10 MPH in the project area. Double fines will be issued in the work zone. Motorists should watch for work crews, equipment, lane closures, and trucks entering and exiting traffic throughout the work zone. For more information, visit DrivingNKYProgress



• KY 237 (Pleasant Valley Road) – A project is in progress on Pleasant Valley Road between Valley View Drive and Rogers Lane. The roadway is being widened and re-aligned and includes the construction of a bridge and roundabout. The project includes a multi-use path on both sides of the road. Thunder Ridge Drive is closed at KY 237. Residents can use other streets to access. KY 237 will be shifted to the new pavement so that construction can continue. On Monday, August 3, Duke Energy will be working on gas lines at the Carters Mill Lane neighborhood entrance, weather permitting. Flaggers will be in place during working hours between 8 a.m. until 4 p.m. Motorists should be aware of flaggers for lane closures throughout the project. For more information, visit DrivingNKYProgress

• KY 536 (Mt Zion Road) – Work continues on the KY 536 corridor in Boone County extending from Old Union Road to I-75. The intersection of NEW Mt. Zion Rd. and US 42 is open. Please remember, the traffic pattern has changed and this is an active work zone. Crews will be working on Gunpowder between Mt. Zion Rd. (KY 536) and Caspen Lane. Traffic wishing to enter a roundabout always yields to traffic already in the roundabout. The posted speed limit is 35 MPH. For more information, visit DrivingNKYProgress

• KY 536 (Mt Zion Road) Double Crossover Diamond (DCD) interchange – Construction is in progress between Tiburon Drive and US 25 (Dixie Highway). Occasional lane closures may occur, but traffic will be maintained with flaggers when needed. In addition, crews will continue work on Biltmore Dr., Biltmore Blvd., and Sherwood Lakes Dr. daily between 7 a.m. – 5 p.m. During this time, temporary road closures may be needed and short-term detours will be put into place. For more information, visit DrivingNKYProgress



• KY 338 (Richwood Road) Double Crossover Diamond (DCD) interchange and U.S. 25 Dixie Highway SPUI – Work is on progress.



UPDATE: THE WEEKEND WORK NOTED BELOW HAS BEEN rescheduled AND WILL TAKE PLACE AUG. 7 – 10



Friday, July 31 – Monday, Aug. 3, weather permitting: – RESCHEDULED TO AUG. 7 – 10



In order to allow for ongoing utility relocation, including the installation of underground water lines, the section of Richwood Rd. where it passes under the I-71/75 interchange will be CLOSED on Friday, at 8 p.m., through Monday, at 5 a.m.

• Traffic exiting I-71/75 southbound at Richwood Rd. will be permitted to turn right and head west, but will not be permitted to make a left turn.

• Traffic exiting I-71/75 northbound at Richwood Rd. will be permitted to turn right and head east, but will not be permitted to make a left turn.

• Traffic on Richwood Rd. heading east will be able to access I-71/75 southbound but will not be able to access I-71/75 northbound.

• Traffic on Richwood Rd. heading west will be able to access I-71/75 northbound but will not be able to access I-71/75 southbound.

Work is expected to be completed, and the roadway will be reopened to traffic by 5 a.m., Monday morning.



Tuesday, Aug. 4 – Friday, Aug. 7, weather permitting:

Each night, beginning at 10 p.m., the exit ramp from I-71/75 southbound to Richwood Rd. (KY 338) will be CLOSED. The ramp will reopen to traffic by 5 a.m., the following morning.

In addition, the westbound right lane of Richwood Rd. will be closed nightly from 10 p.m. – 5 a.m., at the I-75 bridge for approximately one-half mile.



The right lane of I-71/75 southbound is closed at the Richwood Rd. (KY 338) exit for approximately one mile. This closure is expected to be in place through the end of the year



Crews are working along Richwood Rd. (KY 338) between Triple Crown Blvd./Grand National Blvd. and Dixie Hwy. (US 25), and also along the US 25 corridor. Occasional lane closures may occur, but traffic will be maintained with flaggers when needed. Please be aware of construction vehicles entering and exiting the project area.



Crews also are continuing work on Best Pal Dr., Winning Colors Dr., and Triple Crown Blvd. weekdays between 7 a.m. – 5 p.m. During this time, temporary road closures may be needed and short-term detours will be put into place.



For more information, visit DrivingNKYProgress



• New I-275 – Graves Road Interchange – Construction is in progress. In addition, a barrier wall has been set in the shoulder of I-275 east and westbound between the existing Grave Road overpass and the Petersburg Road exit while crews work outside the travel lanes. Graves Rd. is now permanently closed to all traffic at the I-275 bridge. Williams Road remains open to traffic. Please use caution when traveling through active work zones. For more information, visit DrivingNKYProgress

BRACKEN COUNTY



• KY 2228 (Foster Road) – KY 2228 is closed to through truck traffic with barricades across the inbound lane at KY 9 and at KY 8 due to repeated truck impacts to the bridge over Holts Creek and guardrail at the KY 2228 and KY 8 intersection. A truck detour is posted to take KY 9 (AA Highway) to KY 19 to KY 8. Local traffic will have access. The closure will remain in place until further study is done.

CAMPBELL COUNTY



• KY 9 (AA Highway) 16.3 milepost – An intersection improvement project at KY 9 and KY1998 (Pooles Creek Road)/Gloria Terrell is in progress. There will be left lane closures on KY 9, northbound and southbound, weekdays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. for approximately two weeks. Motorists should exercise caution and watch for flaggers, traffic control devices, construction personnel and equipment entering and leaving the work zone. Expect short delays. The estimated completion is Sept. 14, 2020.

• KY 2238 (Three Mile Road) 1.6 milepost – Construction will begin the week of August 3 on a bridge replacement project on KY 2238 over 3-Mile Creek. This includes a waterline relocation and a new alignment on KY 2238. The construction is scheduled to last 70 calendar days after work begins. Lane closures will be in place in the work zone. The old bridge will remain in service during the project. For more information, visit Bridging Kentucky



GRANT COUNTY

• KY 22 (Taft Highway) – Three bridge replacement projects and highway safety improvement project on KY 22 (Taft Highway) is in progress. The project will require a full closure. This project will have two phases of work and road closures.



• Phase 1 – KY 22 (5.7 – 10.7 mile-marker) – The Baton Rouge Bridge is open to traffic.



• Phase 2 – June 11 – Nov. 30 – KY 22 (5.7 – 0.6 mile-marker) is closed to through traffic from KY 36 (Stewartsville Road) to KY 1993 (Lawrenceville Road) for the twin bridge replacements at Rattlesnake Creek and Eagle Creek. Signed detours will be in place using KY 1993 (Keefer Lawrenceville Road) to U.S. 25 to KY 36 (Stewardsville Road) to KY 22 (Taft Highway). Access will be maintained for residents who live along the closed section. For more information, visit Bridging Kentucky.

KENTON COUNTY

• I-71/75 Southbound/Northbound (186.7 – 190.7 mile-marker) – A pavement improvement project is in progress on a 4-mile area in the Cut-in-the-Hill area between the Fort Mitchell-Dixie Highway area and MLK/12th Street (Exit 191) in Covington (186.7-190.7 mileposts). Southbound work continues on the right two lanes. Traffic is shifted to the left two lanes southbound. The I-71/75 northbound traffic is shifted to the left two lanes. Beginning at 8:00 PM Friday night, the right lane of I-71/75 northbound will be closed from Buttermilk Pk. to the Brent Spence Bridge. The left two lanes of travel will remain open until 10:00 PM, when I-71/I-75 NB will be reduced to one lane. I-71/I-75 NB will be reopened to two lanes by 6:00 AM Saturday morning. I-71/I-75 NB will be reduced to one lane nightly at 10:00 PM until August 14th. The speed limit is reduced from 55 MPH to 45 MPH in the project area. Double fines will be issued in the work zone. The project has an October 2020 completion.

• KY 371 (Amsterdam Road) 5.5 milepost – A waterline rehabilitation project is in progress on KY 371 (Amsterdam Road) near Deer Field Drive. Work will take place during daytime hours starting at 9 a.m. until 4 p.m., Monday – Friday. Motorists should watch for flaggers when entering the work zone.



• U.S. 25 Dixie Highway – KY 1072 (Kyles Lane) intersection – An intersection improvement project is in progress. Monday – Tuesday, Aug. 3 – 4, crews will be striping and installing pavement markers to complete the project, weather permitting. Motorists should expect delays and avoid the route, if possible. When approaching and traveling around the intersection, drivers should slow down and use extra caution.

Remember construction, and maintenance activities are scheduled on a tentative basis and are subject to change depending on weather conditions, emergencies, and other factors beyond the control of the Department of Highways. The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet appreciates your patience during the construction process.

Motorists are urged to use caution in work areas and to be alert for flaggers, workers, and equipment which may block a portion of the roadway, and other items of concern in work zones. Motorists are asked to pay careful attention to warning signs alerting them of the roadwork and obey work zone speed limits where applicable.



