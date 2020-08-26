Kentucky shows fewer counties in ‘red zone’ last week, according to White House COVID-19 report















Kentucky got a better report from the White House Coronavirus Task Force this week, with 52 counties in danger zones for the reporting week of Aug. 15-21.

The previous week, 63 of the state’s 120 counties were on those lists.

Sixteen counties were in the task force’s “red zone” for places where new cases of the virus numbered more than 1 per 1,000 residents and the share of residents who tested positive for the virus during the week was greater than 10 percent, with the other in the red zone. The report put 36 counties in yellow, down from 43 last week.

Moving into the red zone were Clinton, Franklin, Green, Metcalfe, Monroe, Nelson, Oldham, Simpson and Washington counties. Moving out of it were Barren, Bell, Clay, Hardin, Henry, Hickman, Lewis, Logan, Powell, Scott, Spencer and Wayne counties.

The report does not include county-by-county figures, but it has maps showing counties within ranges of new cases and positive tests during the week.

Statewide, the report says Kentucky had fewer new cases and a lower positive-test rate than it did last week. It had 89 new cases per 100,000 population in the past week, compared to a national average of 93 per 100,000.

The report also includes graphs for many major and red-zone counties, which show the daily new cases and the seven-day rolling average.

From Kentucky Health News