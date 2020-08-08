Kentucky native one step closer to approval as Ambassador of UN Economic and Social Council















Kentucky native Jennifer Yue Barber appeared before the U.S. Senate’s Foreign Relations Committee this week for her appointment as ambassador of the United Nations Economic and Social Council.

A University of Kentucky graduate and native of Frankfort, Barber is currently an attorney with Frost Brown Todd in Louisville. President Donald Trump appointed her to the ambassador post late last year, and her appointment is expected to receive final approval in September or October after the Congressional recesses.

If approved as expected, Barber also would serve as an alternate (if necessary) to the U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations, Kelly Craft, another Kentuckian.

“We are proud to have one of our own serving in this role on a global stage,” Kentucky Chamber President and CEO Ashli Watts said of Barber’s appointment. “Based on her experience and strong character, I expect Jennifer will succeed in this role making Kentucky and America proud.”

An active member of the Kentucky Chamber of Commerce, Barber served on the Kentucky Chamber’s Tax Working Group, in addition to several other significant honors and accomplishments. She also served on UK’s Board of Trustees, U.S. Bank’s Advisory Board, the Kentucky State Fair Board, Board of Directors for the Kentucky Bar Foundation and Louisville Bar Association. Barber also has been named to Best Lawyers®, Kentucky Rising Stars®, and Martindale Hubbell’s Registry of Preeminent Women Lawyers.

She was honored by Business First of Louisville as its “Enterprising Woman to Watch” in 2015 and named to Louisville’s “Forty Under 40” in 2011.

Barber and her husband, Andy, live in Louisville with their two daughters.

From Kentucky Chamber of Commerce