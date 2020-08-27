Kentucky Board of Education to hold special meeting Friday to talk about future of high school fall sports















By Mark Maynard

Kentucky Today

The Kentucky Board of Education will have a special virtual teleconference meeting at noon Friday to talk about the future of high school fall sports in the state.

Among the agenda items is “discussion of the Kentucky High School Athletic Association’s Board of Control’s August 20, 2020 decision to begin high school interscholastic sports.”

The BOC said last week high school sports practices could resume this week with competition in some sports beginning Sept. 7.

The KHSAA is an agent of the Board of Education that manages athletics. The BOE could tell the KHSAA to delay the start of the fall sports season or possibly cancel them completely.

Gov. Andy Beshear, who appointed the 11-member board, was less than enthusiastic about the KHSAA Board of Control’s decision. He said on the day that choice was made that he wouldn’t overturn the decision but didn’t think it was a “good decision or a wise decision.”

Also on the agenda was a discussion of district concerns about high-contact sports in the fall. Those would be football, soccer and volleyball.

Because of COVID-19 precautions, members of the public will not be permitted to attend the meeting in person, but are encouraged to view the meeting on the Kentucky Department of Education’s (KDE) Media Portal here.