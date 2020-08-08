Kenton County’s iconic Historic Courthouse in Independence undergoing major renovations















The Historic Kenton County Courthouse in Independence has been undergoing major changes to improve services and safety for citizens and employees.

Adjacent to the Courthouse, a former firehouse served as the offices for the Kenton County Buildings & Grounds Department. This building was underutilized and in need of long-overdue improvements.

“We decided to consolidate our Buildings & Grounds Department in the same building as Public Works,” said Judge/Executive Kris Knochelmann. “This allowed us to level the firehouse building, expand parking next to the Historic Kenton County Courthouse, and reduce county maintenance costs.”

Along with increased parking, the Courthouse is undergoing significant maintenance to assure its long-term viability. Renovations are underway to mitigate water infiltration, which includes reworking of the exterior fire staircase, exterior parapet restoration, reworking downspouts and adding lightning protection.

Another essential renovation currently taking place is the restructuring of the County Clerk’s workspace in light of COVID-19.

“The Courthouse presented several concerns related to safety for employees and visitors,” stated Judge-Executive Knochelmann. “We needed to be able to provide appropriate social distancing and protection. The prior set-up did not meet COVID-19 health guidelines.”

Part of the renovation will involve utilizing the old record room. All county records were moved to the new Kenton County Government Center last September.

“Working with Gabrielle Summe, the County Clerk, we are looking to improve the flow and efficiency for visitors,” noted Judge/Executive Knochelmann. “These changes will provide a much-needed upgrade and ensure better safety for those working and conducting business.”

It is estimated that substantial completion of the work may take up to 60 days. In the meantime, citizens can still utilize the County Clerk’s services at the Kenton County Government Center (1840 Simon Kenton Way, Covington, KY 41011).

“I appreciate the Fiscal Court commitment to improving the function and flow of the courthouse while upgrading the interior to protect our employees and the public,” said Gabrielle Summe, the Kenton County Clerk.

The County Clerk is responsible for vehicle tag renewal and registration, vehicle transfers, license plates, amongst others. For a full list of services, please visit the website.

“The historic Courthouse remains an iconic structure in Kenton County,” said Judge/Executive Knochelmann. “These renovations focus on preserving it for future generations, while assuring improved services and safety for citizens and employees alike.”