Kenton County Fiscal Court approves conversion of Fox Run golf course into park; doubles park acreage















The Kenton County Fiscal Court approved the conversion of the 225-acre Fox Run golf course into a park, nearly doubling the amount of designated parklands maintained by Kenton County.

“We’ve got a great opportunity to expand and grow the park services we currently offer,” said Kenton County Judge/Executive Kris Knochelmann. “We’re currently studying potential amenities to develop in Fox Run Park. It’s an exciting development for recreation in Kenton County.”

There will be future opportunities for public feedback. Continue to check the Kenton County website for updates.

Fox Run Park is currently open for passive recreation, including hiking, fishing, biking, wildlife observation, and walking.

Visitors are welcome on the property from dawn to dusk and are asked to be mindful of the two adjacent golf courses.

The address for Fox Run Park is 604 Independence Station Road, Independence, KY 41051. Parking is available at the shelter. There are no concessions or restrooms currently available.

Rules & Regulations:

• Park Facilities are open from dawn until dusk

• The Use of all Recreational Facilities is Restricted to Their Intended Use

• Parking in Designated Areas Only: County ORD. 710.9 Sec. 94.17 – Violators Will Be Towed At Owners Expense: KRS 376.275

• No Motorized Vehicles (ATV’s or Motorcycles) Shall be Operated Outside of Designated Parking Areas: County ORD. 710.10 Sec. 94.18

• No Hunting or Trapping of any Bird or Animal: County ORD. 710.9 Sec. 94.19

• Open Fires and Fireworks are Prohibited: County ORD. 710.10 Sec. 94.31 & County ORD. 101.00 Sec. 94.20

• All Pets On Leash: County ORD. 710.11 Sec. 94.30

• Owners are Required to Clean Up After Pets: County ORD. 710.10 Sec. 94.30

• No Glass Containers Permitted: County ORD. 710.10 Sec. 94.31

• KY Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources Statewide Fishing Regulations Apply.

To learn more about Kenton County’s areas of designated parklands, including partner parks, visit the website.

To learn more about the Golf Courses of Kenton County, visit the website.