Kathy Burkhardt to lead NaviGo College and Career Prep, recently retired as Erlanger superintendent















Area middle school and high school students will soon have another advocate in their corner. Dr. Kathy Burkhardt will be assuming the role of Senior Director of NaviGo College and Career Prep, a division of Learning Grove in November.

Burkhardt recently retired as the superintendent of Erlanger-Elsmere School District.

Burkhardt will be taking over from Dave Fleischer who retired from Toyota upon the relocation of their Northern Kentucky headquarters. Fleischer completed significant and important work for the college and career coaching program, including critical processes and business connections to further the mission of NaviGo. As Fleischer moves into retirement again, the program is positioned for impressive growth and impact under Burkhardt’s leadership.

Kathy Burkhardt reflected on her retirement and new role; “supporting students and families is part of who I am. When I announced my retirement as Superintendent, I knew I wanted to continue this important work in a new way. I am optimistic about what the NaviGo team and I will be able to accomplish for our community.”

Burkhardt said, “Learning Grove is a mission-driven organization with a long history of successfully growing a brighter future for our region’s students. I know we will be able to continue to move the needle for student success.”

CEO of Learning Grove, Shannon Starkey-Taylor said, “I have a tremendous amount of respect for Kathy. She is a dedicated educator, passionate advocate, and all around amazing partner. To have her talent, knowledge, and skillset as part of the Learning Grove team will be a great asset for our entire region.”

NaviGo was founded by Kentucky’s 2010 Superintendent of the Year, Tim Hanner, who retired from teaching and wanted to continue to help students achieve success after high school.

“Kathy is an extraordinary educator and will be a huge asset to continue to grow and develop our college and career coaching program. I couldn’t be more excited about this next phase for NaviGo,” said Hanner.

NaviGo College and Career Prep provides research-based individual and small group coaching to middle school and high school students, using trained coaches from the education and business sectors. NaviGo responds to real workforce needs in our region, offering work-based learning opportunities and ensuring students have a plan for success after graduation. NaviGo programs and services continue this fall with both virtual and hybrid formats. Private coaching is also available virtually.

Burkhardt grew up in Warsaw, attended Berea College and earned her master’s at Eastern Kentucky University. She earned several certifications at Northern Kentucky University and her doctorate at the University of Kentucky. She previously taught in Franklin County and in Boone County where she served as a curriculum consultant and principal.