Judicial Conduct Commission removes Dawn Gentry as Kenton County Family Court judge for misconduct















By Judy Clabes

NKyTribune editor

The state’s Judicial Conduct Commission has removed Dawn Gentry as Kenton County Family Court judge for official misconduct in a scathing order finding her guilty of 10 of 12 counts brought against her.

She had been suspended from Family Court in January but continued to receive pay until a final adjudication of the charges.

The five voting members of the Commission on this case were Bar Member Hon. R. Michael Sullivan, Court of Appeals Member Jeff S. Taylor, Circuit Judge Member Eddy Coleman, District Judge Member David Bowles, and Citizen Member Dr. Joe E. Ellis. Also, in attendance during the hearing were alternate Court of Appeals Member Judge 4 Glenn E. Acree, alternate Circuit Court Judge Member Mitch Perry, alternate District Judge Member Karen Thomas, and alternate KBA member Carroll M. Redford, III. Citizen Member Janet L. Lively did not participate in the proceedings.

The Commission found that Gentry violated numerous requirements of the Judicial Canons since being appointed to the Family Court judgeship by then-Gov. Matt Bevin:

• Failing to perform the duties of her judicial office fairly and impartially (Canon 2, Rule 2.2) and without bias or prejudice (Canon 2, Rule 2.3(A) and (B)).

• Engaging in conduct that would appear to a reasonable person to be coercive (Canon 3, Rule 3.1(D)).

• Failing to act at all times in a manner that promotes public confidence in the independence, integrity, and impartiality of the judiciary, and avoiding impropriety and the appearance of impropriety (Canon 1, Rule 1.2).

• Allowing social, political, financial or other interests or relationships to influence her judicial conduct or judgment (Canon 2, Rule 2.4(B)).

• Failing to make administrative appointments on the basis of merit and avoiding nepotism, favoritism and unnecessary appointments (Canon 2, Rule 2.13(A)).

• Failing to require her staff to act in a manner consistent with the judge’s obligations under the Code of Judicial Conduct (Canon 2, Rule 2.12(A)).

• Approving compensation of appointees beyond the fair value of services rendered (Canon 2, Rule 2.13(B)).

• Failing to disqualify herself in any proceeding where her impartiality might reasonably be questioned (Canon 2, Rule 2.11(A)).

• Failing to be patient, dignified, and courteous to those with whom the judge deals in an official capacity, and permitting similar conduct of others subject to her direction and control (Canon 2, Rule 2.8(B)).

• Failing to cooperate and be candid and honest with judicial disciplinary agencies (Canon 2, Rule 2.16(A)).

• Retaliating against a person known or suspected to have assisted or cooperated with an investigation of a judge (Canon 2, Rule 2.16(B)).

Specifically, the Commission ruled that Gentry retaliated against attorney Michael Hummel for not supporting her judicial campaign as much as she wanted, had staff work on her campaign during office hours, retaliated against school liaison officer Kelly Blevins for supporting her opponent in the election, required Meridith Smith to resign from an official panel to make way for Stephen Penrose with whom she was having an affair, which included sex in her office, showed favoritism to certain attorneys, retaliated against an attorney who cooperated with the Commission and was herself not candid and honest with the Commission.

In addition, the Commission found that Gentry authorized false timesheets and allowed the consumption of alcoholic beverages in the courthouse, made inappropriate sexual advances toward a female attorney, and hired and appoint staff not based on merit.

The order states that the case “did not involve one or two isolated occurrences but instead a pattern of misconduct and repeated exercise of extremely poor judgment — on and off the Bench”– that continued even after she was notified of complaints filed against her.

The Commission voted 5-0 that Gentry be removed from office. The ruling is effective within 10 days unless she files an appeal.

Read the full decision here.

