Jacob Julick, found guilty of nine crimes, including shooting at police officers, sentenced to 25 years















Kenton County Circuit Court Judge Patricia Summe accepted the jury’s guilty verdict on Thursday for nine crimes committed by Jacob Julick. This was the culmination of a nearly 15-month journey that began in June of last year after Julick shot at two Lakeside Park/Crestview Hills Police Officers while fleeing a traffic stop in Erlanger.

Julick, a convicted felon, knew he was wanted for violating his parole when police stopped the car he was riding in. He also knew, as a convicted felon, the gun he carried would send him back to prison. Julick fled from officers while firing multiple times, endangering not only the officers but many motorists and pedestrians close-by. Some of them would later testify against him.



That day, K9s, a drone, and nearly 100 officers searched for Julick while he hid under a deck. Julick successfully escaped and for nearly three weeks, he was able to avoid apprehension with the help of others. Although each would ultimately assist in his capture, those who helped Julick were prosecuted for crimes they committed.

On June 22, 2019, a Covington Police Officer identified Julick driving along 19th Street, and after attempting a traffic stop, Julick fled. Julick admitted to driving at extremely dangerous speeds while he ran through red lights, stop signs, drove on the wrong side of the road, and sidewalks. At one point, Julick, with a gun in hand, drove directly at the officer, in what he described as a high-speed game of “chicken.”

Officers caught up with Julick at a residence in Cincinnati on June 25. After a day-long SWAT standoff, Julick was found cowering in the home’s attic. Dirty and defeated, Jacob Julick would finally face justice.

In a trial that would span two weeks, Kenton County Commonwealth’s Attorney Rob Sanders, Assistants Maria Schletker and Joey Hill presented considerable evidence that included recordings, testimony, physical evidence, and DNA.

Julick took the stand in his defense. The jury was not swayed by his arguments and convicted him of eight felonies, the most serious being Attempted Murder of a Police Officer. During sentencing, the defense claimed the Commonwealth failed Jacob Julick.

In a fiery response, Sanders pointed out that Julick, a multiple convicted felon, failed the Commonwealth.

The jury deliberated and recommended Julick receive a 25-five-year sentence. Rob Sanders summed up by stating, “Jacob Julick is the reason we build prisons.”

The number of agencies, individuals, and organizations we have to thank is far too great to list here but we are grateful to them all, said Erlanger Patrolman Charlie Louermilk on behalf of the Erlanger Police Department. “This is a good day for the citizens of Erlanger and Northern Kentucky.”

Erlanger Police Department