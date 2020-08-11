Greiwe Development signs first commercial business, Fort Thomas Coffee, for One Highland















Greiwe Development, one of the region’s leading developers of lifestyle communities, announced that Fort Thomas Coffee purchased the 3,600 SF corner location at One Highland, the new mixed-use luxury condominium development under construction in Fort Thomas.

Fort Thomas Coffee, currently located at 118 N. Fort Thomas Ave, has been a presence in downtown Fort Thomas since 2012. New owners Justin and Christine Smalley are not only business owners, but community members who love Fort Thomas and embrace the idea of an active gathering space with modern amenities in the heart of downtown. Their new location will expand their offerings to include a bakery, wine bar and a flexible workspace. The corner space Fort Thomas Coffee will occupy will feature a tower, reminiscent of the stone tower at the entrance of Tower Park, which Christine’s maternal ancestor Henry Schriver built.



To celebrate, Greiwe is issuing an invitation to the Fort Thomas community to visit Fort Thomas Coffee and congratulate the Smalley’s on Wednesday, 8 a.m.-2 p.m. at 118 N. Fort Thomas Avenue.

With a completion date of Spring 2022 for One Highland, Greiwe Development is curating a unique mix of businesses to complement the condo owners above and serve the Fort Thomas community.

While the sale of the Fort Thomas Coffee commercial suite is the first to be announced, a second suite has already sold, which Greiwe will unveil in the coming months along with additional development announcements.

Residences at One Highland will commence sales in mid-September. Information about the commercial suites and a brochure from Cushman Wakefield can be found at www.fortthomaslifestyle.com.

One Highland, located at the corner of Fort Thomas and Highland avenues, is a new mixed-use luxury condominium development in Fort Thomas. When complete, it will feature 12,985 square feet of street-level retail/office space in Phase I and 18 single-level condominiums, providing residents luxury, modern living — complete with in-building commercial space — in the center of Fort Thomas.

One Highland is a partnership of Greiwe Development, North American Properties and Sibcy Cline.

Fort Thomas Coffee is much more than just a coffee shop. It embraces the community, offering food and beverage to suit the varying needs of the day. Born and raised in Fort Thomas, Christine’s maternal ancestor Henry Schriver was instrumental in building the “tower” in Tower Park.

Greiwe Development