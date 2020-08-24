Governor will not overturn plan to resume high school sports competition in September















By Terry Boehmker

NKyTribune sports reporter

Gov. Andy Beshear will not overturn the Kentucky High School Athletic Association’s plan to resume sports competition in September, even though he doesn’t think it was a “wise decision” amid the COVID-19 health crisis.

Soccer, volleyball, cross country and field hockey teams now have two weeks of practice remaining before their seasons start on Sept. 7. The opening night for football teams will be Sept. 11. Golf, the only fall sport not postponed by the COVID-19 pandemic, began competition on July 31.

During a press conference on Monday, Beshear said he has concerns about starting sports competition during the second week of September. If a coronavirus outbreak occurs, it could jeopardize plans to start in-person classes later that month.

“But we can’t be making every decision for what’s best for folks out of the governor’s office,” Beshear said. “And it’s going to be incumbent on our superintendents, on coaches, on the different groups to make the wisest decisions they can.”

The governor said he would step in if anything happens that would compromise the health of student-athletes.

Fall sports teams were permitted to start full-scale preseason practice sessions this week after being restricted to small group conditioning and drills since July. The regular season schedules for each sport, except golf, have been shortened. The current limits are 14 games for soccer, 24 matches for volleyball, nine games for football and nine meets for cross country.

The KHSAA plans to announce attendance restrictions and other requirements for high school sports events as soon as possible.