Governor reports 679 new COVID cases and 8 deaths; says it is not yet safe for kids to do in-person school















Gov. Andy Beshear reported 679 new COVID cases and eight deaths on Friday, bringing the state’s totals to 38,298 cases and 804 deaths. Twenty-two of the new cases were children 5 and under.

There were 18 new cases in Kenton County, 17 in Boone County and 3 in Campbell County.

“In my core, I want to get our kids back in classes. I want to get my kids back in class,” said Gov. Beshear. “My job is to tell people when I don’t believe it’s safe even if it’s unpopular. It is my job to make sure I do the very best I can for Kentuckians.

“We continue to see high numbers of COVID-19 cases. At best we are at a plateau thanks to people’s wearing of facial coverings and we still need more time to reach a decline to get this state in the place we really need to be to do so many activities that we want.”

The deaths reported Friday include an 85-year-old woman from Bell County; an 85-year-old woman from Casey County; a 63-year-old woman from Christian County; two women, ages 82 and 92, from Franklin County; a 75-year-old woman from Hopkins County; an 83-year-old woman from Jefferson County; and a 77-year-old woman from Lewis County.

There have been at least 743,500 coronavirus tests performed in Kentucky. The positivity rate currently stands at 5.68%.

At least 9,021 Kentuckians have recovered from the virus.

Kentucky Agricultural Finance Corp approves $1.3 million in loans

The Kentucky Agricultural Finance Corporation (KAFC) approved $1,314,319 in seven agricultural loans for projects in the Commonwealth at its board meeting.

“This is an area where we can lead the county but we’ve got to be innovative,” said Gov. Beshear. “We can’t just do things the way we’ve always done. This is an area where the next breakthroughs are going to be as important as in any other industry.”

