Beshear reports 390 new COVID-19 cases in Kentucky, three deaths on an underreported Sunday















Gov. Andy Beshear reported 390 new COVID cases and three deaths as of Sunday afternoon, bringing the state’s totals of 39,315 cases and 813 deaths. Thirteen of the new cases were children 5 and younger.

There were 13 cases in Kenton County, five in Boone County and three in Campbell County.

“The total number of new COVID-19 cases has increased this week which shows the disease is still very active in Kentucky, but on a positive note it appears that Kentuckians have stopped the exponential growth of the virus,” Beshear said. “Team Kentucky has again shown that if we socially distance, wear masks and wash our hands, we have a better chance of continuing to reopen our economy safely and get more Kentuckians back to school and work.”

The deaths reported Sunday were all women: a 67-year-old from Fayette County, a 73-year-old from Perry County and a 91-year-old from Franklin County.

Due to limited reporting on Sundays, some statistics are unavailable until Monday.

“In Kentucky, the mortality rate is 2.1 percent compared to 3.2 percent nationally,” said Dr. Steven Stack, commissioner of the Department for Public Health. “This success is a combination of accomplishments including keeping COVID-19 from spreading out of control, excellent health care and more widespread testing than many other states.”

Even so, Stack urged, “We can’t allow ourselves to forget that this virus spreads rapidly and is very dangerous. Let’s continue to come together as Team Kentucky to keep ourselves, our friends, families and communities as safe as possible.”

For additional information, including up-to-date lists of positive cases and deaths, as well as breakdowns of coronavirus infections by county, race and ethnicity, click here.