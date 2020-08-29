Beshear says ‘It’s been a hard month,’ reports 792 new COVID-19 cases, 8 deaths, 120 infected kids















Gov. Andy Beshear on Friday reported 792 new COVID-19 cases and eight more deaths, bringing the state’s totals to 46,757 cases and 918 deaths.

One-hundred-twenty of the new cases were children 18 and under and among those were 27 children 5 and under. The youngest was a month-old baby in Green County.

Kenton County had 41 cases, Boone County 25 and Campbell County 13.

The deaths reported Friday include a 69-year-old woman from Barren County; a 94-year-old woman from Carroll County; an 85-year-old woman and an 86-year-old man from Christian County; a 78-year-old woman from Scott County; a 58-year-old woman from Taylor County; a 73-year-old man from Union County; and a 92-year-old man from Warren County.

Beshear summed it up this way: “It’s been a hard month.”

“We still have a whole lot of cases in Kentucky which means a number of people get sick and we lose a number of people, too,” said Beshear. “The good news is our positivity rate continues to decline. If we keep wearing these masks and we keep doing the work, we can get this to a manageable level to get our kids back in school and get back to more of our old lives.

“We’ve got to come together to defeat this virus. Make sure that you take a little time to take care of yourself and your family so when we have to go through some of these tough things or make tough decisions, we can react like the great people that we are.

“Again, it’s been a hard month. It’s going to probably be an even harder September. Make sure that you’re praying for these families.”

As of Friday, there have been at least 860,738 coronavirus tests performed in Kentucky. The positivity rate currently stands at 4.50 percent. At least 10,266 Kentuckians have recovered from the virus.

For additional information, including up-to-date lists of positive cases and deaths, as well as breakdowns of coronavirus infections by county, race and ethnicity, click here.

Information about COVID-19 and schools is also being made available. To view the reports, click here for K-12 and here for colleges and universities.