Gov. Beshear reports ‘tough day’ — 801 new COVID cases and 8 deaths; ‘we can determine our future’















Gov. Andy Beshear reported “a tough day” in the fight against COVID-19 with 801 new cases and eight deaths bringing state totals to 34,578 cases and 772 deaths. Twenty-nine of the new cases were children 5 and younger.

“I know we are slowing the growth of this virus in Kentucky, but it’s still aggressive. We simply need to do better. Our positivity rate is the highest we’ve had since we tested the entire Green River Correctional Facility back in May,” said Gov. Beshear.

There were 21 new cases in Boone County, 20 in Kenton and 11 in Campbell. One of the deaths was a 56-year-old woman from Kenton County.

“Folks, we need your help. This is the time where we need to buckle down and do what it takes to get this virus under control. Please stay safe and take this seriously,” said Gov. Beshear.

The deaths reported Saturday included a 64-year-old woman from Fulton County; a 56-year-old woman from Kenton County; a 68-year-old man from Bell County; a 93-year-old man from Christian County; a 97-year-old woman, also from Christian County; a 66-year-old woman from Pulaski County; an 82-year-old woman from Clinton County, and a 73-year-old woman from Muhlenberg County.

COVID-19 has hit us hard, “but we are not powerless,” said Dr. Steven Stack, commissioner of the Department for Public Health. “We have shown repeatedly that our individual actions will determine our future. Will you continue to wear a face covering? Are you keeping at least six feet distance between yourself and others? Are you washing your hands frequently? And, if you receive a call from a contact tracer, will you answer? If each of us answers ‘Yes!’ through our actions, we can keep Kentuckians safe and keep Kentucky open. Together, Team Kentucky can contain the coronavirus.”

As of Saturday, there have been at least 690,942 coronavirus tests performed in Kentucky. The positivity rate currently stands at 6.02%. At least 8,647 Kentuckians have recovered from the virus.

For additional information, including up-to-date lists of positive cases and deaths, as well as breakdowns of coronavirus infections by county, race and ethnicity, click here.