Gateway’s Fernando Figueroa believes lifting up students will lift up the community at the same time















Special to NKyTribune

Dr. Fernando Figueroa is not the typical persona to lead a technical college – yet he does so with grace and a vision that includes lifting each student and community up at the same time. He knows that when individuals find success and employment, a better life is shared by the community-at-large.

It is all connected.

Figueroa has a degree in British Literature and credits both his studies and “life near a river” as fundamental parts of his life philosophy. This includes being in the river’s flow.

He also is well aware that Gateway offers the best option for both students and employers. The Gateway environment is flexible, accommodating and resilient, just like its students.

“Gateway is about creating innovation across the state,” Figueroa said.

Figueroa has led with optimism and with the community at the forefront. During the time of coronavirus, he has been direct:

“Don’t worry about jobs, worry about how we’re going to serve students, what we’re going to do and what we’re going to need to serve students.

“Our job is to ensure they have what they need to make students a success.

Students can tell if faculty are in distress and that will make them nervous. Vice versa, too, to empower confidence.”

He understands that no one predicted a pandemic, but that Gateway and its students were situated to manage well. The Gateway team has always understood that the educational experience must take into account “real life.”

“This situation put truth to the conversation they were analyzing,” he said. “Want a sustainable resilient economy? We need to build toward businesses that work supported by resilient employees? We were ready. You come to us and we customize the program that works for you.”

His own education and scholarship in British Literature ties directly into his leadership.

He explains that his education tied to British literature and the benefits therein.

“It weaves together two time periods. Victorian includes how things come together as systems.”

He also very much believes in the American Dream.

“The stories that we tell to create our community matter. We have lost sight that businesses are really communities and a pathway to prosperity.”

Figueroa is deeply involved in the Northern Kentucky business community and constantly seeks partnership opportunities. His goal is for leaders to know that Gateway graduates are the best hires. Gateway is about building people up.

Gateway’s goals are:

1) Access to education

2) Engaging curriculum

3) Removing barriers

4) Landing good jobs.

Figueroa well knows that his students confront barriers (as many are adult learners) that include demographics, transportation, childcare, homelessness and affordable housing. These are challenging issues that the community-at-large must solve together.

“What is education’s role in community strength? Community college should be at the center and pumping out whole humans, not widgets,” he said.

He wants to understand what programs Gateway should offer that benefit community success. Gateway produces graduates with both hard and soft skills.

“The reputation of Gateway is rising. We are always at the table and a thought leader.”

Gateway aims to prepare a broader group of individuals to become more productive employees to local businesses, and stronger members of the community.

This is achieved through the following priorities:

• Making better educational experiences more available to folks previously ignored or forgotten.

• Broadening the scope of training in industries not previously considered (broaden interest base for students beyond your traditional trades.)

• Help develop additional social and responsibility characteristics that are critical for businesses:

• job skills training is critical but it’s not the only aspect of ‘training’ that matters.

• soft skills development: arguably more so than job skills training, as many companies will provide specific job skills training once folks are hired.

• Solve for out-of-the-classroom hurdles:

• Many reasons students don’t succeed in these settings has nothing to do with their lack of interest, will to learn, or them not applying themselves.

• Education affordability, family matters (relationship or childcare), food insecurity, transportation, and housing issues.

These all contribute to students not taking the first step or not finishing their education.

Gateway is comprised of students and faculty with grit and determination – attributes needed as we move into the future, he says.