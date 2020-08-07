Gateway receives bucket truck, a gift from Bowling Group, to train next generation of lineworkers















Gateway Community & Technical College was gifted an International 4300 Lineworker Bucket Truck from the Bowlin Group, LLC. The donated truck will be used to train the next generation of lineworkers in Gateway’s Lineworker Training Program.

“I am happy to support Gateway and its Linework Training Program through this donation,” said Blevins Bowlin, co-founder and chairman of the Bowlin Group, LLC. “Gateway’s program gives students an excellent opportunity to build a lasting and worthwhile career as a linework technician.”

“We are grateful to the Bowlin Group, LLC for their generous donation,” said Dr. Fernando Figueroa, president/CEO Gateway. “Our faculty look forward to being able to provide a new level of training in our exciting program.”

Gateway’s lineworker training certificate program launched in the Spring 2020 semester. Students who complete the program are prepared to enter the workforce as a line apprentice. Average starting wage for a line apprentice in their first year is $24-26/hr. As they advance and become an experienced lineworker, their pay could reach six figures.

According to Ohio Department of Job and Family Services, it is estimated that there will be approximately 200 annual lineworker related job openings in the Greater Cincinnati area from 2016 – 2026.

To find out more about Gateway’s lineworker training program, go to gateway.kctcs.edu/lineworker.