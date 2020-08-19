Fort Wright fire department partners with Hoxworth Blood Center for blood drive on Sept. 4















The City of Fort Wright, Hoxworth Blood Center, Marty’s Waffles, and Texas Joe’s have partnered up to conduct an essential blood drive.

On Friday, September 4th you can donate blood between noon and 6 p.m. The Hoxworth Blood Mobile will be located in the back parking lot of 409 Kyles Lane.

Food Trucks will be on site from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. and open to the public.

Click HEREhoxwroth to check appointment availability and/or to schedule and appointment or call 513.451.0910.

Donation Requirements

You must meet all of the following criteria in order to donate:

1 Be at least 17 years old (16-year-olds may donate with parental consent*).

2 Females under the age of 19 may donate once in a 12-month period.

3 Males under the age of 19 may donate twice in a 12-month period.

4 Weigh at least 110 lbs. (body weight) –*16 – 18 year olds please see weight requirement chart in the High School brochure on our site.



5 Generally feel well and healthy.

6 Have no fever, sore throat or flu-like symptom.

7 Have no active cold symptoms.

8 Have not had major surgery recently (released from doctor’s care).

9 Requirements for automated red cell donors:

10 Men must be at least 5 feet 1 inch tall and weigh at least 130 pounds.

11 Women must be at least 5 feet 3 inches tall and weigh at least 150 pounds.

12 Males under the age of 19 may donate red cells once in a 12-month period.

13 Females under the age of 19 are not eligible to donate red cells.

14 The donor beds at our Neighborhood Donor Center can accommodate up to 350 lbs. (each center has one bed that can accommodate up to 650 lbs.). The Mobile Bus can accommodate up to 350 lbs. and the donor beds used at our set ups at businesses and schools can accommodate up to 500 lbs.

Hoxworth Blood Center, University of Cincinnati was founded in 1938 and proudly serves 31 hospitals in 17 counties in Southwestern Ohio, Northern Kentucky, and Southeastern Indiana. Annually, Hoxworth collects over 90,000 units of blood from local donors to help save the lives of patients in our area hospitals. At least 400 products are essential each day to keep up with the demands of the tri-state hospitals and their patients.