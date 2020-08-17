Dr. Michael J. Grogan arraigned in U.S. District Court, after indictment for illegal distribution of Oxycodone

By Tom Latek
Kentucky Today
COVINGTON, Ky. (KT) – A Northern Kentucky physician was arraigned at U. S. District Court in Covington Monday, after being indicted by a federal grand jury on 257 counts of illegal distribution of controlled substances.
The indictment, which was returned last week, alleges Dr. Michael J. Grogan, 67, of Lakeside Park, between February 1, 2018, and February 13, 2019, was the owner and operator of Go Beyond Medicine, a medical clinic located in Crescent Springs.
He is accused of unlawfully distributing and dispensing Schedule II controlled substances, outside the scope of a professional medical practice and without a legitimate medical purpose.
According to the indictment, information from which was released by the U. S. Attorney’s office for the Eastern District of Kentucky, Grogan wrote 257 unlawful prescriptions for Oxycodone.
During his arraignment, a trial date was scheduled for October 26.
If convicted, Grogan faces a maximum prison sentence of 20 years.
However, any sentence following conviction would be imposed by the Court, after its consideration of the United States Sentencing Guidelines and the federal statutes governing the imposition of sentences.
Grogan permanently surrendered his license to practice medicine in Kentucky to the state Board of Medical Licensure shortly after the federal investigation into his activities began.
The investigation preceding the indictment was conducted jointly by the DEA, FBI, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, and the Northern Kentucky Drug Strike Force.