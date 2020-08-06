Dollar General opens new distribution centers in state, including a traditional warehouse in Boone County















Gov. Andy Beshear announced Wednesday some positive economic news that will bring hundreds of needed jobs to Kentucky and spur wider business activity.

“This morning, Dollar General Corporation announced plans to open two new distribution center facilities in the Bluegrass State, including a traditional warehouse in Walton in Boone County and a DG Fresh cold storage facility in Bowling Green in Warren County,” the Governor said.

The addition of both facilities is expected to create more than 365 jobs for Kentuckians and support operations at more than 2,300 store locations. Construction on both facilities is expected to begin by September 2020 with plans for Walton to be operational by January 2021 and Bowling Green by summer 2021.

“I wanted to take time to thank Dollar General for this latest investment in Kentucky and our people,” Gov. Beshear said. “Protecting our workers is a top priority for my administration and me as we work to recover from the widespread economic effects of the coronavirus pandemic.”

Dollar General was founded in the Commonwealth, currently operates more than 580 stores in the Bluegrass State and employs more than 5,600 Kentuckians.

Northern Kentucky Tri-ED and the City of Walton worked together to bring the project to Northern Kentucky.

“Dollar General is an excellent addition to the Northern Kentucky business community. We know the company is a great corporate citizen and this is a long-term investment bringing new jobs into Boone County,” said Lee Crume, President & CEO of Northern Kentucky Tri-ED. “We appreciate the support this new distribution center received from the City of Walton and the cooperation we received on the project from Boone County.”

Walton is 18th traditional distribution center, and at full capacity, the 630,000 square foot facility is expected to employ 250 individuals and serve 800 stores.

Representing an approximately $65 million investment in Boone County, construction is expected to begin by September 2020 with operations scheduled to begin in January 2021.

Walton is also expected to create an additional 50 DG Private Fleet positions.

Dollar General originated in Kentucky as a wholesale venture more than 80 years ago in 1939 and opened the first Dollar General store in Springfield, Kentucky in 1955 and its first distribution center in Scottsville in 1959. Today, Dollar General currently operates more than 580 stores in the Bluegrass State and employs more than 5,600 Kentuckians.

“The City of Walton welcomes Dollar General to our community. Through the Dollar General Literacy Foundation, the company is a great community partner. We feel they are a valuable addition and will benefit Walton and our school district,” shared City of Walton Mayor Gabe Brown.

“We appreciate the significant investment the company is making in Northern Kentucky and the 250 jobs that will be created at its newest distribution center. We look forward to celebrating a grand opening of the 630,000 square foot facility that will help Dollar General better serve its customers.”