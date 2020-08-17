CVG, Ky. Career Center reopening one-stop shop about airport job opportunities; see what’s available















The Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport (CVG) and the Kentucky Career Center are reopening the CVG Career Center – the one-stop shop to receive information about airport job opportunities located at the Terminal baggage claim level (see map).

The CVG Career Center closed in March due to COVID-19 and has been operating virtually. Starting tomorrow, August 17, staff will be onsite Monday – Thursday, 8:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. and 1:30 p.m. – 4:30 p.m. for on-site tours, interviews, assistance with applications and review of what career pathways exist throughout the airport.

Appointments are required to ensure physical distancing. Visitors must wear facial coverings and temperature will be taken before entering the office space. Interested individuals can call 859-767-6952 to schedule an appointment. They can also view current job listings at the CVG Job Portal.

Virtual services are still available here.

The CVG Career Center opened in April 2019 and is one of the two busiest locations in the Kentucky Career Center network. Staff have assisted nearly 1,800 job seekers secure nearly 900 interviews with more than 450 job offers/placements.

The CVG Career Center is a product of the CVG Strategic Workforce Collaborative, an initiative bringing airport employers together to share job opportunities and best practices to ensure a strong workforce across the airport campus.