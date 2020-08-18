CVG Airport joins musical lineup with 12 other airports on Wednesday for JetStream Summer Fest















Following the success of the JetStream Music Festival earlier this year, the Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport (CVG) will once again join the lineup on JetStream Summer Fest.

This virtual music festival, featuring airports from across the country, will take place at 6 p.m. EST this Wednesday (National Aviation Day) via Facebook live.

Representing CVG and the Cincinnati region will be Destiny L., a neo-soul and alternative R & B artist. Destiny L.’s style can be described as a new wave of R & B that has been influenced by a variety of genres — from soul and jazz to psychedelic music and contemporary hip-hop. Destiny L. has opened for the likes of Bobby V and Warren G, and recently released her single “SpacexTime,” which is available on all streaming platforms.

“The Cincinnati region has a vibrant arts community, and we partner with local organizations to showcase that within the airport to travelers,” said Candace McGraw, chief executive officer of CVG. “We are thankful for this creative, online opportunity to collaborate with airports across the country to highlight local talent.”

Celebrating “Live Music at a Safe Distance,” 12 North American airports will join CVG for the free, multi-hour livestreamed event. The stream will feature performances by local musicians representing each participating city, including a special guest: Grammy-award-winning musician Kenny Loggins.

JetStream kicks off at 6 p.m. EST on each participating airports’ Facebook Live. Viewers can tip musicians through a virtual tip jar and can join the celebration on social media by using the hashtag #JetStreamFest.

The full lineup for the festival will feature:

• Jackie Venson – Austin-Bergstrom International Airport (AUS)

• Kendal Conrad – Lehigh Valley International Airport (ABE)

• Ayana Sade – Pittsburgh International Airport (PIT)

• Chuck Courtenay – Savannah/Hilton Head International Airport (SAV)

• Destiny L. & Taifa – Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport (CVG)

• Bashiri Asad – Indianapolis International Airport (IND)

• Monte Skelton – Evansville Regional Airport (EVV)

• Lucy Michelle – Minneapolis-Saint Paul International Airport (MSP)

• Ribo Ruckus – El Paso International Airport (ELP)

• Jason Feddy – John Wayne Airport (SNA)

• Hilo Hi-Flyers – Long Beach Airport (LGB)

• Champagne Sunday – Seattle-Tacoma International Airport (SEA)

• Kenny Loggins – Santa Barbara Airport (SBA)

For more information – including how to view the event – click here.

