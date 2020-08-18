Covington Latin School’s new headmaster is Dr. John Kennedy, who most recently served in Georgia















Covington Latin School has announced the appointment of Dr. John Kennedy as the Headmaster of Covington Latin School.

Dr. Kennedy comes to CLS from Gainesville, Georgia where he most recently served for nine years as the Head of School at Lakeview Academy. Prior to Lakeview, Dr. Kennedy was principal at St. Anthony Catholic School in San Antonio, Texas for 10 years. Over the years, Dr. Kennedy has also served as a vice-principal, English Department chair, Boys’ Varsity Basketball coach, and Girls’ Varsity Soccer coach.

Dr. Kennedy earned his Doctor of Education from the University of Minnesota, and both his master’s and bachelor’s degrees in English from the University of Dayton.

He and his wife, Christin, have two children who currently attend DePaul University, Chicago.

“We are excited to join such a great faith community in the Diocese of Covington and the family at Covington Latin School,” Dr. Kennedy said. “I look forward to working the administration, faculty, staff, students and families to educate in the Catholic faith, Christian values, and academic excellence.”

As a leader and educator, Dr. Kennedy has demonstrated a life-long love of being a servant leader. His various roles throughout his career epitomize the mission and values of a Catholic school and Catholic school educator – accepting obligations and responsibilities for the common good of all students and the school community.