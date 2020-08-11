Covington firefighters ask for your help with their Fill the Boot campaign for MDA — as they go virtual















For six decades, firefighters have been the boots on the ground at intersections across America to collect donations for the Muscular Dystropy Association.

Because of COVID-19 restrictions, firefighters will not be able to gather on street corners during the Fill the Boot campaign to raise money for the Muscular Dystrophy Association. But they are asking for donations to the cause through a virtual fundraising event.

Virtual Fill the Boot will let members continue to collect to help MDA meet their vital mission of finding treatment and cures.

Fill the Boot raises funds for research into treatments and cures for muscular dystrophy, ALS, and neuromuscular diseases. Donations will also help meet the urgent need for MDA’s Frontline COVID-19 Emergency Fund to continue services for people living with neuromuscular diseases.

In the 66 years of Fill the Boot, firefighters across America have raised more than $500 million dollars for MDA.

Every day, children are born with muscular dystrophy and adults are diagnosed with ALS and other life-threatening diseases that take away their most basic freedoms – like walking, talking, eating, hugging, and ultimately life itself. Individuals with neuromuscular disorders, including muscular dystrophy, may be more at risk of having more severe symptoms if they contract a COVID-19 infection.

Members of Covington Professional Firefighters Local 38 refused to let the current circumstances to stop them from reaching their goal.

Just like the emergency runs they make every day, sometimes the situation demands improvisation to achieve a goal and that’s what they are doing — adapt and overcome.

That’s just part of the everyday job and this year they are going to adapt and overcome for this great cause and tradition of Fill the Boot.

You can help as they will be holding a “Virtual” Fill the Boot campaign through social media and their web page. Our “Virtual” Fill the Boot is now underway and will continue until donations stop coming in.

They can’t be out there this year collecting with their boots, but with the public’s help they can still raise much-needed funds for MDA.

The Covington Professional Firefighters Local 38 has been in the top 2 in the State of Kentucky for collection amounts every year for over a decade, consistently collecting between $15,000 and $25,000 yearly.

Please use one of these collection pages to help them achieve success again this year:

Fill the boot-Covington Firefighters