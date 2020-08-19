Collaborative effort of state’s three largest Chambers makes discounted association health plan statewide















In a collaborative effort between The Northern Kentucky Chamber, Greater Louisville Inc (GLI) and Commerce Lexington, the discounted association health insurance plan – Humana HealthSolutions is now available statewide. Available exclusively to members of the three Chambers, Humana HealthSolutions can save regional businesses up to 40% on health insurance premiums.

Available to companies with 2+ employees with eligible SIC Codes including the below industries:

• Finance, Insurance, & Real Estate: Insurance Carriers, Insurance Agents, Brokers and Service, Real Estate, Security and Commodity Brokers, Dealers, Exchanges, Depository Institutions (Not available at the Northern Kentucky Chamber)

• Mining, Construction, & Manufacturing: Metal & Coal Mining, Building Construction, Food and Kindred Products, Textile Mill Products, Furniture and Fixture, Manufacturing Industries

• Professional Services: Hotels, Campus and Other Lodging, Personal & Business Services, Automotive Repair, Motion Pictures, Health, Legal, Educational & Social Services, Membership Organizations, Engineering Account and related services

• Wholesale & Retail Trade: Wholesale Trade Goods, Building Materials, Hardware, Garden Supply, General Merchandise Stores, Food Stores, Apparel and Accessory Stores, Eating and Drinking Places

This statewide strategic partnership will allow all Kentucky businesses to offer affordable, reliable, healthcare to their employees while engaging with their regional Chamber of Commerce. More information on eligibility and benefits can be discussed with your current broker.

“Affordable health insurance coverage for employees is always a major concern within the business community”, said NKY Chamber President and CEO, Brent Cooper. “That is why we are so excited about the opportunity to partner with GLI and Commerce LEX to provide access to the Humana HealthSolutions program for employers throughout the state of Kentucky.”

“For many businesses, the cost of healthcare often hinders their ability to recruit a quality workforce and further invest in the business,” said Commerce Lexington Inc. President and CEO Bob Quick. “Through our ongoing partnership with Humana and other regional chambers of commerce, we have been able to offer discounted health insurance rates for several years. Now, those discounted rates will be available to businesses throughout the state thanks to the Humana HealthSolutions association plan. It’s another important way that we are providing support that directly benefits businesses and their employees.”

“Quality health coverage for Kentucky workers is vital during these uncertain times of health and economic challenges,” said Sarah Davasher-Wisdom, GLI President and CEO. “By leveraging this partnership with regional chambers of commerce, we are excited to offer healthcare plans to more Kentucky employers and their employees throughout the state.”

Working directly with brokers, and in collaboration with Humana, GLI, Commerce Lexington, and The Northern Kentucky Chamber will market this opportunity in all 120 counties in Kentucky.

