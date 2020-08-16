CIT Clinical Trial & Consulting giving out ‘Be The Change We Need’ shirts to encourage giving back















CTI Clinical Trial & Consulting (CTI) is giving out shirts and giving back to the Northern Kentucky business community the weekend of August 21-23.

The Covington-based clinical research organization has partnered with Cincy Shirts to design a limited edition shirt to “Be The Change We Need” in Northern Kentucky. Shirts will be given to anyone presenting a receipt of $25 or more from a small business, restaurant, or non-profit organization in Northern Kentucky’s River Cities.

“The intention of this initiative is to encourage support of our local community – the small businesses and nonprofits who have been hit hard by the economic consequences of the last several months,” explained Timothy Schroeder, CEO of CTI.

To further assist small businesses, CTI and Cincy Shirts have pledged $5 from each shirt will go to Horizon Community Funds. Shirts can be picked up at partner restaurant, Butler’s Pantry (50 E. RiverCenter Blvd., Covington, KY 41011) Friday from 8 a.m.-9 p.m., or Saturday and Sunday from 8 a.m.-4 p.m.

“CTI is an uncommon advocate for Northern Kentucky, and they are truly supporting our community in a Northern Kentucky way through their generous gift of proceeds to our Community Impact Fund,” remarked Nancy Grayson, president of Horizon Community Funds. “We thank them for their support, and we look forward to investing this money back into Northern Kentucky through upcoming grants to local nonprofits.”

“CTI is a great partner to our restaurant and the Northern Kentucky community,” said Mitch Arens, COO of Y’all Hospitality, parent company of Butler’s Pantry. “This is a fantastic opportunity to support local businesses and shine a spotlight on organizations that need the most help at this time.”

Butler’s Pantry offers a selection of grab-and-go items, specialty coffee, and grocery staples. The market recently expanded to include a café, open Monday – Friday 8 a.m.-3 p.m.

Shirts are limited to one per receipt totaling $25 or more.

CTI Clinical Trial and Consulting Services is a global, privately held, full-service contract research organization (CRO) that was recently ranked the #1 CRO in the world for Quality at the 2020 CRO Leadership Awards. The CRO delivers a complete spectrum of clinical trial and consulting services throughout the lifecycle of development, from concept to commercialization. CTI’s focused therapeutic approach provides pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device firms with clinical and disease area expertise in rare diseases, regenerative medicine/gene therapy, immunology, transplantation, nephrology, hematology/oncology, neurology, infectious diseases, hepatology, cardiopulmonary, and pediatric populations.

CTI also offers a fully integrated multi-specialty clinical research site that conducts phase I-IV trials. CTI has a passion for helping life-changing therapies succeed in chronically and critically ill patient populations. With clinical trial experience across 6 continents, CTI partners with research sites, patients, and sponsors to fulfill unmet medical needs.

CTI is headquartered in Covington with operations across North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia-Pacific.