Campbell County Fiscal Court to hold Special Meeting on Wednesday; live broadcast on Facebook















The Campbell County Fiscal Court will hold a Special Meeting on Wednesday at 5:30 p.m. The meeting will be held at the Campbell County Administration Building, 1098 Monmouth Street, Newport.

The meeting will also be broadcast live on the Fiscal Court Facebook Page. For those not attending in person, questions/comments on agenda items may be emailed to areinecke@campbellcountyky.gov by noon on Wednesday. Public comments are limited to published agenda items and COVID-19 related issues in order to comply with special meeting requirements.

Consistent with the EO 2020-586 and the administrative regulation (902 KAR 2:190E) those attending the Fiscal Court meeting in person will be required to wear a face covering.

Download the meeting agenda by clicking here.

Download the meeting summary by clicking here.

View archived meeting minutes by clicking here.

