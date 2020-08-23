Brighton Center to host annual Wine Over Water fundraiser as Wine Over Water @Home September 12















Each year in September, Brighton Center has hosted an amazing outdoor tasting experience on the Purple People Bridge. This year will be a little different. COVID-19 may have put a cork in our original plans for Wine Over Water, but we are uncorking a whole new experience, Wine Over Water @HOME.

Although this year’s 13th annual tasting event will look a little different than previous years, Brighton Center has adapted with the times. We invite you to create your own experience with several incredible options to enjoy the spirit of Wine Over Water right from the comfort of your home. All of the alcohol packages have a virtual tasting experience from the featured winery and there is a special VIP option for those interested in a live Zoom tasting with a Sommelier. You can create a custom experience by choosing one or multiple packages. All experience packages will be delivered or available for pick-up Saturday, September 12.

This annual fundraiser comes at a critical time as Brighton Center continues to provide essential services to families impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. We have seen a sharp increase in customers seeking assistance with food, basic necessities, rent and mortgage support, and employment opportunities. In comparison to this time last year, there has been a 400% in the number of individuals accessing services. The funds raised through this event go directly back in to supporting our comprehensive array of services to help families on their path to self-sufficiency.

This year’s event was made possible thanks to the generosity of our vendors: Braxton Brewing, Center Table Catering, DEP’s Fine Wine & Spirits, Hofbräuhaus, StoneBrook Winery, and Wine Society. We would also like to thank our generous sponsors: BB&T, Fifth Third Bank, Barnes Dennig, Central Bank, C-Forward, Cigna, Hub+Weber, Messer Construction, Model Group, Omega, ORIX, PNC Bank, and Romar Management who continue to support this Wine Over Water @HOME event. We encourage you to visit www.brightoncenter.com/wineoverwater and start building your experience.

Experience Package Descriptions Ranging From $45-$200

Dinner for Two $45: An alcohol-free option or combine with another experience package to create a whole evening of fun. Dinner for two catered by Brighton Recovery Center for Women’s Center Table Catering. Includes meat lasagna (vegetarian option upon request), salad, garlic bread, and (2) scrumptious brownies.

A Sweet Treat $55: A bottle of StoneBrook Winery’s Black Knight Wine, (2) gourmet chocolate chip cookies, and (2) scrumptious brownies. The package also includes (2) 5oz. stemless wine tasting glasses, a virtual recorded tasting experience provided by StoneBrook Winery, and (1) raffle entry.

The Patio Experience $75: (4) premium 500 ml. cans of wine (equivalent to 3 bottles) from Wine Society: (2) Fate (white blend), (1) Tempt (red blend), and (1) Chance (rose blend). (3) cans of beer from Braxton Brewing: Tropic Flare (IPA New England), Storm (Cream Ale), and Garage (Lager American Light). Also includes (2) soft pretzels with Bier Cheese from Hofbräuhaus, (2) 5oz. stemless wine tasting glasses, a virtual recorded tasting experience provided by Wine Society, and (1) raffle entry.

Taste of Kentucky $85: (1) bottle of StoneBrook Estate Reserve, (1) bottle of StoneBrook Sunset Blush, and a (6) pack of beer from Braxton Brewing: (2) Tropic Flare (IPA New England), (2) Storm (Cream Ale), and (2) Garage (Lager American Light). Also includes a cheese and cracker platter (2) 5oz. stemless wine tasting glasses, a virtual recorded tasting experience provided by StoneBrook Winery and (1) raffle entry.

Taste of Italy $125: (1) premium bottle of white Italian wine and (1) premium bottle of red Italian wine. Dinner for two catered by Brighton Recovery Center for Women’s Center Table Catering. Includes meat lasagna (vegetarian option upon request), salad, and garlic bread. Experience also includes (2) 5oz. stemless wine tasting glasses, a virtual recorded tasting experience featuring the (2) premium wines, and (1) raffle entry.

VIP Taste of Italy $200: (1) premium bottle of white Italian wine and (1) premium bottle of red Italian wine. Dinner for two catered by Brighton Recovery Center for Women’s Center Table Catering. Includes meat lasagna (vegetarian option upon request), salad, garlic bread, and (2) scrumptious brownies. Experience also includes (2) Crystal Riedel wine glasses, a 30-minute LIVE Zoom tasting experience led by a Sommelier on Saturday, September 12, and (1) raffle entry. *Only 10 of these experience packages are available.

“Wine Over Water is such a special fundraiser that supports thousands of families reach their hopes and dreams. Although we are not able to be together in person this year, we are excited to offer this @HOME experience that people can enjoy in the comfort of their own home while still supporting Brighton Center. What a great opportunity to get together with your friend or family member while social distancing outside and support a great cause!” said Tammy Weidinger, President and CEO of Brighton Center.

Email for questions: development@brightoncenter.com.

