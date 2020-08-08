Briefs: NKCAC childcare grant, GE, Seligman grants to Redwood, dermalounge Medical Spa expands















Northern Kentucky Community Action Commission has received a $975,412 competitive federal grant to offer comprehensive childcare and early education for infant and toddlers in low-income families, Sen. Mitch McConnell’s office announced this week.

NKCAC partners with several childcare providers to help families access needed services.

“Northern Kentucky Community Action is pleased to be re-awarded the Early Head Start Child Care Partnership Grant,” said, Catrena Bowman-Thomas, executive director. “We look forward to providing high-quality childcare to our families during this challenging time and we remain committed to working for a more equitable community in which all families thrive.”

GE Credit Union, Seligman foundation awards grant to Redwood

The Charles and Ruth Seligman Family Foundation has awarded a $5,000 grant to support Redwood’s general operations during COVID-19, announced Carol Serrone, Chief Philanthropy Officer for the Northern Kentucky nonprofit special needs facility.

The General Electric Credit Union has awarded a grant to $2500 to Redwood, in celebration of the opening of the Florence location.

“We had to temporarily close 17 of our 20 programs during the first three weeks of the pandemic. Because of the generosity of so many individuals, businesses and foundations, we have re-opened or are planning to reopen all programs that were temporarily closed,” said John Francis, Executive Director and CEO of Redwood.

Redwood services clients from 6-weeks to 85 years of age. Redwood guides children and adults with severe and multiple disabilities to achieve independence and reach their highest potential throughout their lives by providing enriching educational, therapeutic and vocational services.

Dermalounge Medical Spa expands

Dermalounge Medical Spa located at 723 Buttermilk Pike in the heart of Crescent Springs provides aesthetic procedures including laser hair removal, wrinkle reducers, dermal fillers, specializes in results-driven microneedling, dermaplaning and IV vitamin drips to name a few.

With the expansion of their lines and growing clientele, dermalounge has added an experienced Medical Professional to help with the increase in business.

Rachel Massa is a Licensed Medical Esthetician, Certified Laser Technician & Permanent Makeup Artist. Rachel has been working in the medical field as a medical esthetician for the past 17 Years. Rachel graduated from the Aveda Institute in 2003 and immediately began her career with plastic surgeons. She has had the privilege to work with and receive extensive training from several top physicians in the Tri-State. She specializes in non-invasive laser treatments, microneedling, advanced skincare and permanent make-up. Her goal is to ensure every person she treats receives the safest, most up to date, effective, and results-oriented medical esthetic services. In her free time she enjoys spending time with her husband, daughter, pup and friends. She also has a passion for travel and new experiences.

Santrina Fletcher, owner of dermalounge said, “We are absolutely delighted to have Rachel join the team. She is definitely results-driven and her experience is robust as she has performed thousands of laser treatments in her nearly 20 years as an aesthetician.”