Briefs: Hellman is Redwood finance director, Erlanger Summer Sendoff cancelled, students get help















Barb Hellman appointed Redwood Finance Director

Barb Hellmann has been named to the newly created position of Finance Director at Redwood, Executive Director John Francis announced.

A native of Union, Hellmann attended Boone County High School and Northern Kentucky University. The 61-year-old Hellmann has worked in Redwood’s finance department – and served as Finance Manager – for the past five years. She will oversee total operations of Redwood’s finance department in her new role.

“Barb Hellmann has served as Redwood’s Finance Manager for nearly five years, and during that time she has been instrumental in achieving operational efficiencies in our Finance Department; improving the effectiveness of working relationships among her staff and between her staff and others in the agency,” said Francis.

Redwood is a nonprofit special needs facility located in Northern Kentucky and serving special needs individuals for more than 67 years. Redwood has some 750 clients from 6-weeks of age to 85 years old.

Erlanger Summer Sendoff festival cancelled

Due to the continuing health concerns over the COVID-19 outbreak and out of an abundance of caution for the safety of our residents, city employees and visitors, The City of Erlanger has made the decision to postpone the Arlinghaus Summer Sendoff festival that had been scheduled for Sept. 19 at Silverlake Park.

Erlanger is following the recommendations and guidance of public health agencies and the lead of dozens of other communities and organizations throughout the region that are canceling or postponing summer gatherings due to the virus.

We appreciate the public’s understanding and patience. Planning for next year’s Summer Sendoff will begin shortly and an announcement will be made as details come together.

The City of Erlanger is grateful to Arlinghaus Plumbing Heating and Air Conditioning, the Arlinghaus family and all of our sponsors and supporters. We look forward to once again work together on Summer Sendoff 2021.

WoodmenLife Alexandria helps Campbell Ridge students

WoodmenLife Alexandria Chapter 918 recently provided a donation of $500 to help purchase additional supplies for students in Campbell Ridge Elementary School.

“When our schools welcome back students this year they’ll face circumstances they’ve never encountered before. At WoodmenLife we have commitment to our communities and making a difference where we live,” said local WoodmenLife Representative, Marc Barone.