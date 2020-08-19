Briefs: Census takers going door-to-door, Boone Senior Citizens Picnic canceled, Shred Day coming















Census Takers will be going door to door. They will have a valid Census ID and will only be visiting homes that have not already completed the census.

Census takers will wear masks and follow local public health guidelines when they visit your home. All census takers complete a virtual COVID-19 training on social distancing and other health and safety protocols before beginning their work in neighborhoods.

Census takers are hired from your area, and their goal is to help you and everyone in your home be counted in the 2020 Census. If the census taker who visits your home does not speak your language, you may request a return visit from a census taker who does speak your language.

If no one is home when the census taker visits, the census taker will leave a notice of their visit with information about how to respond online, by phone or by mail.

If someone visits your home this year to collect information for the 2020 Census, check to make sure they have a valid ID badge with their photograph, a U.S. Department of Commerce watermark, and an expiration date. Census workers may also carry Census Bureau bags and other equipment with the Census Bureau logo.

Boone County Senior Citizens Picnic

Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic along with the safety concerns for the attendees and staff, we regret to announce that the 2020 Senior Citizens Picnic has been canceled.





“Because we care so much for our Seniors, we want to keep you safe,” said Gary Moore, Judge/Executive. “That is why we are postponing our Senior Picnic until 2021. Thank you for all you do to make Boone County great. See you next year.”

Next year’s picnic will be September 8, 2021.

Fort Wright Community Shred Day

Rudler PSC and the City of Fort Wright will hold the annual Community Shred Day on September 19 from 9-11 a.m.

Businesses and individuals are invited to safely use the Shred-It mobile shredding unit to dispose of documents too sensitive to throw into trash or recycle bins.

Document cardboard storage boxes can be recycled courtesy of Kenton County Public Words.

Go to 409 Kyles Lane. For more information call Rudler at 859-331-1717 or City of Fort Wright at 859-331-1700.