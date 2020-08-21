Beyond the Curb: River City Living premieres ‘Living large in a tiny house in Newport,’ the latest virtual tour















Part of a continuing series as Beyond the Curb goes virtual with 15 epidsodes

The Catalytic Fund has released the latest episode in its Beyond the Curb: River City Living video home tour series. This week, take a look inside a “tiny house” in Newport.

Tour organizer Jill Morenz said, “We wanted to engage all the fans of our in-person tours and this video series has been a great strategy,” said Jill Morenz, tour organizer. In fact, she said, since the video locations can be more geographically separated than for the walkable tours, the series has allowed Beyond the Curb to showcase properties that otherwise wouldn’t have been included.

The tiny house featured in Episode 4 is just 700 sq. ft. in size but it has all the essentials in bright, airy surroundings. It has been staged in a vintage-inspired style, which contrasts nicely with the wood-look LVT floors, granite counters and stainless steel appliances that come standard with this design.

Developer Natalie Gregory, President of ReaLife Homes, was inspired by her own home buying experience to create an affordable new home option that would appeal to residents of the river cities. The house in the episode serves as a model for buyers to get a feel for the design.

Beyond the Curb: River City Living takes viewers inside interesting homes in Ludlow, Covington, Newport, Bellevue, and Dayton.

Catalytic Fund President and CEO, Jeanne Schroer, is pleased to present this series, which she said, “showcases the assets of Northern Kentucky’s urban river cities.”

All the episodes can be seen at Beyond the Curb’s website.

New episodes come out every Friday.

