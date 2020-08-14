Beyond the Curb goes virtual with 15-episode video series celebrating urban living in NKY’s river cities















This year, instead of their usual in-person Beyond the Curb Urban Living Tours, the Catalytic Fund has created a 15-episode video series, called Beyond the Curb: River City Living. The first three episodes are being released today at the website.

Jill Morenz, coordinator of the tours, said, “This series is a great way to showcase a variety of interesting houses, condos and apartments in Northern Kentucky.”

The first three episodes feature a beautiful historic home in Ludlow, a pair of connected infill houses in Covington that have historic detailing, and a peaceful shotgun house in Bellevue.

The additional 12 episodes will be released one a week until November 6. Viewers can sign up at www.BeyondtheCurb.org to be notified when new episodes come out.

Jeanne Schroer, President and CEO of the Catalytic Fund, is excited about the series.

“Part of our mission is to market Northern Kentucky’s urban core as a great place to live and work,” Schroer said. “This video series helps us achieve this, even though health and safety concerns make in-person tours inadvisable this year.”

The homeowners, realtors, and developers interviewed in the videos share what they love about Ludlow, Covington, Newport, Bellevue, and Dayton. Les Fultz, owner of Valere Studios, which produced the videos, enjoyed exploring the cities while getting footage for the episodes. He said, “I wanted to live in almost all the properties we filmed.”

Morenz is holding out hope for the return of in-person tours next year.

In the meantime, she said, “I hope everyone enjoys virtually exploring the properties with us.”