Beshear reports 463 COVID cases, two deaths, hoping it’s a plateau; urges caution, mask-wearing















Gov. Andy Beshear reported 463 new COVID cases and two deaths, bringing the state’s totals to 31,185 cases and 742 deaths. Eleven of the new cases were children age 5 and under.

There were 20 new cases in Kenton County, 12 in Boone County and 6 in Campbell County

“We’ve made it to August, and while I know we all hoped months ago when this pandemic first arrived in Kentucky that we’d be closer to a decisive victory, we remain at war with the coronavirus,” the Governor said. “We need everyone in this fight, to save lives, to save our economy and to help get our kids back in school. I know we have what it takes and that we’ll do what it takes, because we care about one another.

“We appear to be seeing what we all hope is a plateau in the alarming growth of coronavirus cases in the Commonwealth,” the Governor said. “It shows that wearing a mask, social distancing and not traveling to virus hot spots is working. We need to see this trend continue to avoid having to make more hard choices and sacrifices.”

The deaths reported Sunday include a 56-year-old man from Oldham County and a 70-year-old woman from Muhlenberg County.

“This is a pivotal time for Kentuckians. Tomorrow, we begin a new week in a new month, a month in which we will implement Healthy At School guidelines as students and teachers return to classrooms,” said Dr. Steven Stack, commissioner for the Department for Public Health.

“I’m cautiously optimistic we have blunted our steep COVID-19 escalation with the mask requirement, restriction of gatherings to 10 or fewer people, bar closings and restaurant capacity restrictions. This is a prolonged challenge, though,” Dr. Stack said.

“As we continue to fight COVID-19 with personal choices that include responsible decisions about travel, crowd sizes, thorough and frequent hand-washing and wearing face masks, there’s still a need to keep other public health considerations in mind, conditions that don’t care that there’s a global pandemic going on.”

For additional information, including up-to-date lists of positive cases and deaths, as well as breakdowns of coronavirus infections by county, race and ethnicity, click here.