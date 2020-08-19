Belle of Louisville Riverboats releases ‘Tribute to the Great Steamboat Race’ poster for Sept. 2 race















The tradition of one of Louisville’s signature Derby week events will continue, even in this unprecedented time with the Belle of Louisville Riverboats ‘Tribute to the Great Steamboat Race.’

Instead of racing the Belle of Cincinnati, the Belle of Louisville will race her sister vessel, the Mary M. Miller, up the Ohio River. To celebrate, the Belle of Louisville is releasing the commemorative poster promoting the race. The boxing-style artwork mimics old fight posters as the steamboats race to see who is “The Pride of the Louisville Wharf.”

As tradition calls, the race will take place the Wednesday before Derby Day, which in this unusual year is Sept. 2. Things will kick-off with a calliope duel on the Wharf before taking off on the Ohio.

The race is an opportunity to celebrate what Derby week means to all Louisvillians and spend an evening out on the river from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Those racing aboard the Belle of Louisville will also have the opportunity to purchase pours of select bottles of Pappy Van Winkle.

Each boat will have its own unique party, allowing the race to appeal to the entire community. Those looking for a party can purchase tickets aboard the Mary M. Miller, where a DJ will accompany the 21-and-over sightseeing cruise. Ticket holders for the Mary will also receive two drink tickets to use onboard for beer and/or wine.

For families and those looking for something a little more relaxed, the Belle will also be offering a Southern-style picnic dinner cruise, live band, and an array of family-friendly activities. Get your tickets for the Mary M. Miller for just $34.99. Tickets for the Belle are $49.99 for adults, $48.99 for seniors, and $24.99 for kids. Each ticket holder will also receive a Kentucky Derby Festival Pegasus Pin.

To up the ante, the boats will interact throughout the race with some friendly “smack talk,” live look ins and challenges.

“We couldn’t let a year go by without the Great Steamboat Race in some form or fashion, and while we’ll miss the Belle of Cincinnati, we’re thrilled to get the Mary M. Miller involved in the action,” said Krista Snider, CEO of the Belle of the Louisville Riverboats. “This gives the community a chance to come out on the water with us and enjoy an evening full of fun, music, and a little taste of the Derby spirit at a time when we could all use some.”

Tickets can be purchased at BelleofLouisville.org.

From Belle of Louisville Riverboats