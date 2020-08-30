3M evaluated AquiSense Technlogies’ PearlSurface for N95 respirator reuse stability















AquiSense Technologies, the global leader in UV-C LED disinfection technology located in Erlanger, is listed as a disinfection consideration in the latest bulletin from 3M on N95 respirator reuse.

The PearlSurface has been added to the listing published by 3M as the only UV-C LED disinfection method that can treat N95 respirators whilst maintaining their crucial properties.



The PearlSurface offers consistent UV-C LED performance for surface disinfection in a safe and convenient device.

Designed for automated non-contact, non-chemical disinfection of high-touch devices and PPE, the intention is to give essential workers the peace of mind that their items are disinfected using a reliable method within their own control.

The PearlSurface is supported by advanced optical design using ray-tracing software. The AquiSense team used their experience in designing systems for high UV exposures up to 2,000 mJ/cm2, dual sided treatment. Recent publications show the importance of dual-sided UV disinfection as it was found that UV light cannot penetrate all layers of an N95 mask respirator from only one side.



The 3M Technical Bulletin for decontamination for FFRs is designed to communicate the impact of decontamination methods on certain respirator models, but not recommend specific types of decontamination. Each decontamination method must pass filtration efficiency and a fit related evaluation. The 3M bulletin also confirms the PearlSurface as suitable for 20 reuse cycles, twice the number approved for other conventional UV treatment technologies.



“Being listed on the 3M Decontamination Bulletin is yet another instance where AquiSense is leading the way for validated UV-C LED technology engineering performance,” said Oliver Lawal, AquiSense CEO. “Our team worked directly with 3M to supply data on how the PearlSurface can provide consistent disinfection with no measurable impact on respirator performance. We’re already fully engaged with the FDA for Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) – watch this space!” concluded Oliver.



See the 3M bulletin here.



Learn more about the PearlSurface here.

