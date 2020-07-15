WKU adds Davidson transfer Luke Frampton to roster; led Atlantic 10 in 3-pointers as a freshman















Western Kentucky University head coach Rick Stansbury has announced the signing of transfer Luke Frampton from Davidson.

Frampton, a 6-foot-5 guard, emerged as one of the top shooters in Davidson history during his two seasons with the Wildcats.

“We liked Luke out of high school a few years ago, and we feel blessed to have this opportunity for him to join our program now,” Stansbury said. “It’s very obvious he’s a great shooter, but we believe he brings much more than that. He’s a great passer with a high basketball IQ, and he comes from a great high school program in West Virginia under Allen Osborne.

“He had a lot of success at Davidson, and we believe he fills a need for our program — a guy who can make shots and is also a quality person.”

Frampton started all 39 games he played for Davidson, including all 34 games as a redshirt freshman in 2018-19.

After sitting out the 2017-18 season due to a knee injury, he averaged 10.3 points per game in 2018-19 while netting 100 of 266 3-point attempts.

Frampton led the Atlantic 10 in both 3-pointers made and 3-pointers per game (2.9) as a freshman. In league play, he shot 42.3 percent from long range and made a league-best 3.0 3-pointers per contest, with seven outings of at least five made treys.

Frampton is just the second Davidson player in history to make 100 shots from 3-point range in a season, joining current NBA star Stephen Curry.

Frampton started and appeared in just five games in the 2019-20 season before taking a personal leave of absence. He averaged 9.8 points and shot better than 48 percent from 3-point range in his limited outings.

During his time at Davidson, he also averaged 3.2 rebounds and tallied 76 total assists against just 38 turnovers.

Before arriving at Davidson, Frampton was a three-time all-conference player at Poca (W.Va.) High School. He was an all-state selection as a junior and also lettered in baseball.

From Western Kentucky University