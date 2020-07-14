UK linebacker Jamar Watson named to Bednarik Award watch list; recorded 6.5 sacks in 2019

University of Kentucky senior outside linebacker Jamar “Boogie” Watson has been named to the Chuck Bednarik Award watch list. Presented by the Maxwell Football Club, the award honors college football’s defensive player of the year.
Watson is considered one of the Southeastern Conference’s top returning pass rushers, having totaled 18.5 tackles for loss and 13.5 sacks through his first three seasons. He has played in 38 career games with 18 starts, logging 67 total tackles, three forced fumbles, a fumble recovery and nine quarterback hurries.
Watson is the conference’s leading returning sack leader and also was named second team preseason All-SEC by Athlon Sports.
As a junior, the 6-foot-3, 248-pounder burst from the shadow of renowned sack artist Josh Allen to record a team-best 11.5 tackles for loss and seven quarterback hurries to go along with 6.5 sacks, which ranked second on the team. Watson was named third-team All-SEC by Pro Football Focus after ranking sixth in the SEC in sacks.
He logged two sacks against both Louisville and South Carolina and added a pair of tackles for loss in the Wildcats’ Belk Bowl victory over Virginia Tech.
Watson graduated in May with a degree in sociology and a criminology minor, and he is currently is working on a second degree in family science with a coaching minor.
UK posted an 8-5 record last year. The Wildcats defeated Virginia Tech in the Belk Bowl, 37-30, to conclude the season.
Kentucky opens the season Sept. 3 at Kroger Field against Eastern Michigan. The game will be broadcast on the SEC Network and a kickoff time will be announced at a later date.
Eastern Michigan finished with a 6-7 overall record in 2019. The Eagles dropped a 34-30 decision to Pittsburgh in the Quick Lane Bowl.
From University of Kentucky
Want more great content like this?
Become a sustaining member of NKyTribune with a tax-deductible donation today and help us continue to provide accurate, up-to-date local news and information you can depend on.