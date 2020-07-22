UK Alumni Club to host annual celebrity golf scramble for scholarships at Summit Hills Sept. 21















The Northern Kentucky/Greater Cincinnati University of Kentucky Alumni Club will host its annual celebrity golf scramble on Sept. 21 at the Summit Hills Country Club in Crestview Hills. Registration is now open to the public.

All proceeds from the event go towards providing scholarship money to deserving UK students from the area. Registration is $140 per person. This cost includes a round of golf, a continental breakfast, lunch, two drink tickets, and admission to the awards reception with hors d’oeuvres, beer and wine, and the conclusion of an online auction. Registration and check-in begin at 9 a.m., followed by shotgun start at 10 a.m.

“Our golf outing has been an annual event for over 20 years and today provides up to $30,000 annually to area students attending the University of Kentucky,” said Nancy Teegarden, club president. “The way of life for many families has been greatly impacted by COVID-19, and summer jobs students worked to finance their education were not available this year. Receiving one of our scholarships could ease the financial burden for a student now faced with a decision as to whether they can afford to continue their education.”

“This outing is something that has really become a part of our club over the years,” said Chris Winburn, co-chair of this year’s golf scramble. “Not only does it help us raise scholarship money, but it allows us to connect with our club members and it allows our members to connect with one another. It’s a day when alumni and fans get together for a good cause and celebrate something that we all love – UK. And hopefully have some fun in the process.”

This year’s Big Blue Sponsor is UK HealthCare and the Blue and White Sponsor is Selma Conrad.

Donations and sponsorships opportunities are still available.

For more information and to register, visit the NKY/GC UK Alumni Club’s event webpage or connect and follow along on the club’s Facebook page. For questions, please contact the Golf Committee Co-Chair Chris Winburn at chwinburn@hotmail.com.

The club is actively monitoring COVID-19 regulations and guidelines in our region. The event will be following guidance from local health departments, the government, and the CDC regarding to large gatherings. At this time, the golf scramble will take place as planned. All guests will be asked to sign an Assumption of Risk and Waiver of Liability Relating to COVID-19 on the day of the outing. For more regulations, please visit the event webpage.