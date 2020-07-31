Thomas More women’s basketball adds Charleston (W.Va.) transfer; NKU hoops teams register to vote















NKyTribune staff

The Thomas More women’s basketball team has added another impact transfer in Emily Simon, who played last season at the University of Charleston (W.Va.).

Simon averaged 5.3 points and 4.5 rebounds per game last season at Charleston, which competes at the NCAA Division II level. The 5-foot-11 guard started 27 times and dished out 64 assists. Simon also made 77.8 percent of her free throws and shot 43.2 percent from the field.

Simon will have three years of eligibility remaining at Thomas More.

A native of Dublin, Ohio, Simon graduated from Hilliard Davidson High School. As a senior in 2018-19, Simon averaged 15.1 points and 8.6 rebounds per game. She netted more than 1,000 career points and is the all-time leading scorer at Hillard Davidson.

Thomas More also landed Northern Kentucky University transfer Taylor Clos during the spring. Clos averaged 6.8 points per contest last season at NKU.

As a freshman, Clos led NKU in scoring at 10.1 points per game. During her senior season at Campbell County High School, Clos averaged 22.8 points and 5.0 assists per game, shooting 52.7 percent from the field, 39.7 percent from 3-point range and 83.9 percent from the charity stripe.

Simon and Clos will join a Thomas More program that posted a 22-10 record last season and earned a spot in the NAIA Tournament. The Saints, who won three NCAA Division III national titles before transitioning to the NAIA in 2019-20, were 9-7 in the Mid-South Conference.

NKU BASKETBALL TEAMS REGISTER TO VOTE: NKU announced Friday that every member of both its men’s and women’s basketball teams have registered to vote in their respective state as part of an initiative called Coaches 4 Change (C4C), a platform that strives for equality and equity.

“I’m proud to announce that our men’s basketball team is 100 percent registered to vote,” said NKU head coach Darrin Horn. “Our players showed great initiative and interest in doing so, understanding the importance of voicing their beliefs in today’s world. We are committed to educating and helping our young men in how they can be a part of positive change.”

The mission of C4C is based off of it’s four pillars: engage, educate, empower and evolve. With those pillars in mind, collegiate student-athletes are brought to understand the importance of social injustices, systemic racism and the power of voting in the endless pursuit of equality.

“I think it’s special that our whole team is registered to vote and it is important that we all take action, especially during these times,” said NKU junior guard Trevon Faulkner. “We need our voices to be heard and voting is a way we can do that.”

“Our team is committed to continuing the quest to engage, educate, empower and evolve in an ever-changing world,” said NKU women’s basketball head coach Camryn Whitaker. “We take great pride in our right to vote and I’m proud to say NKU women’s basketball is 100 percent registered.”

“I think it’s very important for our generation to vote,” said NKU sophomore guard Carissa Garcia. “Voting gives you a voice and is the first step to real change. People do not understand the impact they have when they vote. Before coming to NKU I was not registered, but my coaches and teammates helped me understand how important it is.”

(Information compiled from NKU, Thomas More and staff reports)