Seventeen small businesses get grants from Duke Foundation/NKY Chamber for pandemic recovery















Seventeen local, minority-, women- and veteran-owned businesses are receiving assistance as they continue their path to economic recovery as a result of a partnership between the Northern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce Foundation (NKY Chamber) and Duke Energy Foundation.

More than 160 businesses applied for the NKY Small Business Recovery Grants for Minority-, Women- and Veteran-Owned businesses, which focused on providing aid to businesses that have been adversely affected by COVID-19. Seventeen businesses were selected for grants of various amounts totaling $70,000 as part of the initiative.

“We’ve continued to hear from our small business customers that they are having the hardest time trying to get funding to not only stay afloat, but to keep their doors open,” said Amy Spiller, president of Duke Energy Ohio and Kentucky. “This is a way for us to have a direct impact on a critical customer segment.”



The businesses receiving grants are:



• Around the Clock Childcare, LLC. (Kenton Co.)

• Asmi LLC (Boone Co.)

• Becca’s Body Sculpting Studio (Kenton Co.)

• D.A.D.S. Bobcat Service (Pendleton Co.)

• First Achievements, PLLC (Boone Co.)

• Grainwell (Kenton Co.)

• Head 2 Toe Salon NKY (Kenton Co.)

• Kradle to Krayons Childcare Learning Center (Campbell Co.)

• OKOTA, LLC (Boone Co.)

• Sage Yoga Co. (Kenton Co.)

• Small World Child Development Center (Pendleton Co.)

• Susan’s Salon & Spa (Campbell Co.)

• Tallant Music Studio, LLC. (Campbell Co.)

• Tracy Nicole Brand (Boone Co)

• T&C Operating, LLC (Campbell Co.)

• Wiseman Crossing Designs (Boone Co.)

• Yankee Doodle Deli (Kenton Co.)



The program was open to qualifying businesses with 50 employees or less that are Duke Energy customers in Boone, Bracken, Campbell, Gallatin, Grant, Kenton and Pendleton counties. Applications were reviewed by a diverse panel of judges comprised of business and community leaders from a variety of industries, partner organizations and Duke Energy representatives.

Managing Director of GROW NKY and Vice President of Workforce at the NKY Chamber Leisa Mulcahy says the grants will provide substantial help across several industries most affected by necessary measures implemented to flatten the pandemic’s curve.

“As we continue to move forward with the re-opening of the economy, it is important we make sure we are providing resources for all the businesses we support – especially those that run the risk of being underserved,” said Mulcahy. “With the generous support of the Duke Energy Foundation, this grant will ensure that every partner in our business community will have an opportunity to survive and thrive.”

For more information, visit these websites: Chamber or Duke.

