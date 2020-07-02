SD1 to begin sanitary sewer relocation project along Highland Pike in Fort Wright next week















Sanitation District No. 1 will begin work next week to replace a failed sanitary sewer pipe and above-ground bypass line by installing approximately 2,400 linear feet of 15-inch gravity sewer along Highland Pike in Fort Wright.

Construction will take place on private property through December, but will result in temporary trail closures in the Fort Wright Nature Center.

Because the pipe is located near an active landslide area, the new sewer line will be installed higher on the hill using horizontal directional drilling. By placing the sewer in stable bedrock, SD1 will not disturb the hillside and will protect its infrastructure from future landslides.

As part of SD1’s Clean H2O40 program, the upsized pipe will increase sewer capacity in the area by 50 percent, helping to eliminate sanitary sewer overflows (SSOs) while also allowing SD1 to meet future increases in demand.

In conjunction with this project, SD1’s contractor will repair the sidewalk along Highland Pike that was disconnected due to landslide activity. The blocked-off parking lot along Highland Pike will also be removed.

The Fort Wright Nature Center’s Highland Pike entrance will remain closed, but trails are still accessible from Augusta Avenue. The connected pathway will give pedestrians a safe route up Highland Pike.

Due to a favorable bid environment, the relocation project is estimated to cost $3 million, saving SD1 approximately $1.3 million from its original budget estimates.

From Sanitation District No. 1