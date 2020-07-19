School news: New Boone superintendent, principals at Ryle, Camp Ernst, Garrison gets state appointment















New superintendent at Boone County

Matt Turner is the new Superintendent of Boone County Schools and adding to the wide-ranging job responsibilities is a world-wide pandemic.

He already has several ideas and plans he is working on to march the system forward during these tough times. He has made it clear that he wants to be transparent to our staff, students, parents and community. Over the next few weeks he will be communicating frequently to help make the transition back to school smooth.

Turner has served in education for 29 years, most recently as Principal of Northern Kentucky’s largest high school, Ryle High.

His background in education leadership includes Harvard’s Executive Leadership Program for Educators and the National Institute of School Leadership. Having worked in rural, urban, and suburban settings to include small towns and larger metropolitan areas perfectly suits Turner to lead Kentucky’s third-largest district of 21,000 students.

New principal at Ryle

Former Assistant Principal of Ryle High School, Matt Shafer, will now serve as principal.

Shafer has been Assistant Principal at Ryle for two years. He came to Ryle after serving as Assistant Principal then Principal of Pendleton County High School in Falmouth from 2015 to 2018. He started his career coaching football, girls basketball, and track. He was also a teacher, teaching Social Studies and U.S. History.

He graduated from Princeton High School in Cincinnati. His undergraduate degree is in History and Social Studies from Union College in Barbourville. He holds a Masters of Secondary Education and a Masters in Education Administration, both also from Union College.

Education runs in the Shafer family. Matt’s wife, Jobeth Shafer, is an 8th grade science teacher. They have one son, Nolan.

New principal at Camp Ernst Middle School

Burlington Elementary’s new principal is Andrew Gatewood, who takes over from Kim Gilbert who retired this summer.

Gatewood began his career in education in 2005 teaching at the Phoenix Program and spent 10 years in Kenton County where he served as a Special Education teacher. In 2016 he came to Boone County accepting a promotion to Vice Principal at Camp Ernst Middle School.



He holds a Bachelor of Arts in Speech Communication from NKU, a Masters in Teaching Special Education LBD K-12 from Georgetown College and an Education Specialist in Educational Leadership from NKU.

Alvin Garrison gets state appointment

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear has appointed Covington Superintendent Alvin Garrison as a member of the Kentucky Center for African-American Heritage.

Garrison replaces Eric Jackson, whose term expired. Garrison’s term expires June 8, 2023.

“I am honored to serve,’’ said Garrison, who has been the superintendent of Covington Independent Public Schools since 2013. He holds a Master’s degree and Rank 1 in Educational Administration, along with other certifications such as Supervisor of Instruction and Director of Pupil Personnel.