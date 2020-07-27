Revival Vintage Bottle Shop opening Aug. 7 in Covington with tasting room for the bourbon curious















There’s a new storefront in Covington that merges Kentucky’s spirited history with a one-of-a-kind shopping and tasting experience. Revival Vintage Bottle Shop, located at 5 E. 8th Street, is home to a collection of hundreds of rare and vintage bottles, carefully curated by bourbon expert, and professional “dusty” hunter, Brad Bonds.

Co-founded by Bonds, Katie Meyer and Shannon Smith, Revival is a destination for the bourbon curious and longtime collectors alike.

“The bourbon, and spirits, community loves to learn – from barrels to bottles, process to tastings,” said Bonds. “The intersection of education and a uniquely curated experience is what sets Revival apart. We’re not giving tasting tours. Each individual’s tasting experience will be crafted around their questions, interests and general curiosities.”

In addition to its commitment to local economic impact through the selection of Covington and Kentucky handmade products, Revival will offer a subscription membership program that will include a monthly gift box with tasting samples, invitations to member-only events as well as pre-release notices on newly acquired bottles before they go on sale to the public. Additional details will be announced at a later date.

Another point of differentiation for the retailer – Revival is the first location in Northern Kentucky where vintage and/or rare spirit collectors can legally buy and sell bottles. Revival can also provide professional bottle valuations and plans to be able to assist with bottle exchanges in the future.

“The vintage spirits law enables us to buy bottles from private collectors and offer the general public an opportunity to legally purchase and sell unique and rare spirits many seek but will likely never find,” said Smith. “We are excited for the opportunity to offer vintage bourbons and other spirits by the package and by the pour alongside their modern counterparts.”

After securing its location in 2019 the new downtown business was originally scheduled to open in the spring but was delayed by COVID-19.

“COVID-19 has presented its fair share of challenges for small business owners,” said Meyer. “However, it has also presented new opportunities and allowed us to improve our e-commerce model to better serve clients where they are most comfortable.”

“Not only are we fortunate to have such a business opening during this pandemic, but we are excited about the fact that this a new type of bourbon experience that does not exist elsewhere in the region,” said Tom West, City of Covington Economic Development Director. “This is yet another example of how the best minds in Covington always put an original spin on a business concept to create a customer experience that will be uniquely Covington.”

Revival’s retail hours are 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Thursday-Sunday. Tastings, for a group of eight or less are by appointment only, 6-10 p.m. Thursday-Saturday, or 6-8 p.m. Sunday. In order to follow social distancing guidelines, only 21 people are permitted in Revival’s retail space at one time and visitors are required to wear masks. For more information, visit revivalky.com.